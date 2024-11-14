Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

350.org Responds To Formation Of 'Indigenous Peoples' Troika' At COP29

Thursday, 14 November 2024, 1:25 pm
Press Release: 350.org

Baku, Azerbaijan -- Today, 13 November 2024 at COP29 in Baku, Indigenous Leaders launched the Indigenous Peoples’ Troika. The group, including Indigenous leaders from Brazil, Australia, the Pacific and Eastern Europe, will facilitate the coordination of Indigenous Peoples and their priorities across COP29, COP30, and COP31, to ensure Indigenous voices are prominent in the climate negotiations.

Joseph Sikulu, 350.org Pacific Director says:

“Today’s announcement of the Indigenous troika marks an exciting opportunity for global south solidarity and the preservation of dignified multilateralism which couldn’t come at a more crucial time. As the caretakers, traditional knowledge holders and stewards of the planet we live on, Indigenous peoples are the moral authority that should set the benchmark for the climate negotiations. We consistently show up in spaces dominated by rich countries’ interests and fossil fuel lobbyists, all while facing the brunt of climate impacts at home, and protecting and caring for the biggest carbon sinks in the world. We are leading the world in climate solutions – walking the walk while for too long, too many have been satisfied with just talking the talk.

We look forward to working with our indigenous brothers and sisters in Brazil and Australia to forge a new chapter in these climate negotiations and push this world to act with the ambition that is necessary to keep us on the crucial pathway to 1.5”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from 350.org on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 