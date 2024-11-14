350.org Responds To Formation Of 'Indigenous Peoples' Troika' At COP29

Baku, Azerbaijan -- Today, 13 November 2024 at COP29 in Baku, Indigenous Leaders launched the Indigenous Peoples’ Troika. The group, including Indigenous leaders from Brazil, Australia, the Pacific and Eastern Europe, will facilitate the coordination of Indigenous Peoples and their priorities across COP29, COP30, and COP31, to ensure Indigenous voices are prominent in the climate negotiations.

Joseph Sikulu, 350.org Pacific Director says:

“Today’s announcement of the Indigenous troika marks an exciting opportunity for global south solidarity and the preservation of dignified multilateralism which couldn’t come at a more crucial time. As the caretakers, traditional knowledge holders and stewards of the planet we live on, Indigenous peoples are the moral authority that should set the benchmark for the climate negotiations. We consistently show up in spaces dominated by rich countries’ interests and fossil fuel lobbyists, all while facing the brunt of climate impacts at home, and protecting and caring for the biggest carbon sinks in the world. We are leading the world in climate solutions – walking the walk while for too long, too many have been satisfied with just talking the talk.

We look forward to working with our indigenous brothers and sisters in Brazil and Australia to forge a new chapter in these climate negotiations and push this world to act with the ambition that is necessary to keep us on the crucial pathway to 1.5”

