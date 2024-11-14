Women Climate Leaders Call On COP29 To Phase Out Fossil Fuels, Deliver Ambitious NDCs & Mobilise Finance

November 11, 2024

Women Leading on Climate Network is urging governments attending COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan to accelerate climate action to ensure the goals of the Paris Agreement remain in sight.

In a letter signed by more than 60 leaders from business and civil society, and from 21 countries, the Network highlights that impacts of climate change disproportionately affect women and girls and calls on COP29 to deliver ambitious climate plans (NDCs), shift away from fossil fuel production and use, and deliver a robust international climate finance goal that can catalyse private investment.

The letter states: ‘We are working to rally women throughout the world to deliver a clear message to governments everywhere. 80% of people now support faster action on climate, yet it is women that can really make the difference in mobilising action. Research shows they are twice as likely to speak out and engage their community on the issue of climate.’

Maria Mendiluce, CEO, We Mean Business Coalition and co-founder of the Women Leading on Climate Network said: "With climate impacts escalating faster than ever, the time to drive real change is now. Women, rooted in family and community, understand the stark realities of climate risks firsthand—and will need to be equipped with the skills to navigate the urgent and complex solutions we need.

“Facing a future hurtling toward 3°C of warming, Women Leading on Climate is urging COP29 to be a catalyst for course correction. We call for bold, investible national climate plans and assertive negotiations for international climate finance that can unlock private investment and bridge the critical climate funding gap. Together, we can aim for a future that brings us back on track for 1.5°C.”

Women and girls bear the brunt of climate change—but they’re also at the forefront of the fight for solutions, with research indicating they are 2.5 times more likely to push for bold climate action and 60% more likely to advocate for social good.

As part of advocacy at COP29, Women Leading on Climate is launching a global social medial campaign—#WomenLeadingOnClimate to rally the voices of women activists worldwide, including Vanessa Nakate, Sophia Kianni, Nathalie Kelley, Arizona Muse, Aditi Mayer, Temilade Olanrewaju, Tori Tsui, Laurel Kivuyo, Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Priscila Tapajowara and Farwiza Farhan with the voices of women and girls in communities globally. This initiative aims to spotlight stories of women who are taking bold steps in the fight against climate change and who are demanding more ambition from world leaders.

Catherine McKenna, Founder of Women Leading on Climate and CEO of Climate and Nature Solutions said: “In this crucial moment for climate action, women are a force to be reckoned with. Now more than ever, is the time to make our voices heard. Women and girls around the world are not just talking about climate action—they are taking action and are demanding leaders step up.”

Women Leading on Climate is calling for every government, by 2025, to:

Increase ambition. Deliver climate plans (NDCs), addressing all emissions and accelerating action, consistent with the promise to limit global heating to 1.5°C made to future generations in the Paris Agreement.

Deliver climate plans (NDCs), addressing all emissions and accelerating action, consistent with the promise to limit global heating to 1.5°C made to future generations in the Paris Agreement. Take action. Get moving on promises to address the number one cause of climate change, burning fossil fuels.

Get moving on promises to address the number one cause of climate change, burning fossil fuels. Triple renewables; double energy efficiency and ultimately phase out fossil fuels whilst ensuring a just transition for workers and communities.

Halt and reverse deforestation whilst incentivizing investments in nature.

Mobilise finance. Seize the economic opportunities of the moment through:

Seize the economic opportunities of the moment through: Public budgets that address the scale of the climate crisis.

Catalytic public climate finance to attract private investment, especially in the Global South.

Fast-tracked policies that eliminate barriers to green investment and remove fossil fuel subsidies.

Women Leading on Climate will hold an event and reception at COP29 on Tuesday November 12 at the Business Pavilion in the Blue Zone which will focus on driving effective change at COP29.

