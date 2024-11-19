Maringe-Kokota Constituents Learn About CDF Act 2023 Provisions

MRD’s Principal Planning & Development officer John Pilumate and Principal Research & Development officer Brian Douglas conducting awareness talk at Koviloko ward on the CDF Act 2023. (Photo/Supplied)

Constituents of Maringe-Kokota Constituency (MKC) in Isabel Province were privileged to learn about the legal provisions of the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) Act 2023.

This was after officers from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) in collaboration with the MKC office successfully conducted a week-long awareness on the CDF Act 2023 for communities including chiefs, church leaders, community elders, persons with disabilities, women, leaders, youths, children and constituents. The program was held from 13th to 17th of October, 2024 in MKC.

The series of awareness sessions were held in the constituency’s six (6) wards namely Kmagha, Koviloko, Buala, Tirotonga, Kovikoilo (Ghuguha), and Kokota.

“The awareness was a great success with over 200 people in participation.

“Everybody was delighted and expressed support for this CDF Act,” MRD Principal Research & Development Officer, Brian Douglas who was part of the awareness team said.

The awareness covered various provisions of the Act including appointment and role of constituency officers, constituency development plan, signatories to constituency bank accounts, constituency assets and reporting, offences and penalties, and other important provisions of the law.

Community leaders from the six wards thanked MRD for the awareness program.

They said that such awareness and information sharing is important to guarantee constituents are informed of the new CDF Act provisions before such implementation of the CDF program could be carried out in the constituency.

The awareness was part of the MRD’s ongoing activity to raise awareness and educate people on the new CDF legislation.

MRD believes that such awareness program does not only provides the right information about the new Act to our people and communities but it creates a better understanding on the constituents’ roles and responsibilities under the new legislation.

It was an informative and interactive sessions as participants were given the opportunity to ask questions and discuss openly with MRD on the areas which they wished to have clarifications on.

The awareness sessions with MKC have clarified many misunderstandings about the Act and how it is applied.

Participants uttered that the new CDF legislation is like a beacon of hope to the constituency office as it embarks on its development aspirations for the benefit of constituents.

They also commended the Act for its inclusivity by ensuring women, youth and persons with disabilities to be part of the development process.

“This CDF Act will allow the unfortunates in our communities to be part of our development plans and processes. It is also hoped that more women will take part actively in the constituency development process as strongly advocated for by our Member of Parliament (MP) Cathy Nori.

“This new CDF legislation is a way forward as it paves the way for us constituents to work together with MRD through our constituency office under the leadership of our Member of Parliament (MP) for the development of our constituency,” constituents expressed.

Leading by example, Honourable Cathy Nori, took the lead in the awareness program with the team to her constituency as part of MKC office preparatory efforts to create a better understanding and information about the new CDF law before this year’s MKC CDF program can be implemented.

Meanwhile, Mr. Douglas on behalf of MRD expresses appreciation to the Member of Parliament for MKC Honourable Cath Nori and her constituency officers for the support for this awareness program in her constituency.

He also thanked, chiefs, community leaders, constituents and everyone for their involvement which ensued in the success of the week-long awareness program.

The CDF Act 2023 was passed by Parliament on 22 December 2023 and came into commencement on the 5th of January 2024.

The purposes of the new CDF Act 2023 are; to strengthen good governance; to ensure improved and effective delivery mechanisms of the Constituency Development Funds and to promote equal and inclusive participation of all Solomon Islanders in development.

MRD will continue to undertake similar awareness talks in other constituencies and communities across the country in the future.

