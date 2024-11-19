Haiti: Over 20,000 Flee As Gang Violence Spurs Mass Displacement

18 November 2024

Haiti has faced instability since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The current wave of displacement, the largest since August 2023, comes as armed gangs who have joined forces strengthen their grip on the capital, leaving the national Police overwhelmed and underequipped.

City under siege

The capital faces near-total paralysis, IOM warned, following the incident last week when commercial aircraft were reportedly fired on, hitting a United States-based Spirit Airlines jet as it was landing at the national airport, injuring a flight attendant.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has banned flights to Haiti for at least the next 30 days. International flights remain grounded, compounding the beleaguered nation’s sense of isolation.

With the main seaport access restricted and roads controlled by gangs, essential supplies cannot reach the vulnerable population, said the agency.

“The isolation of Port-au-Prince is amplifying an already dire humanitarian situation,” warned Grégoire Goodstein, IOM’s Chief in Haiti. “With only 20 percent of Port-au-Prince accessible, humanitarian workers face immense challenges in reaching affected populations,” he added.

Escalating gang violence

Criminal groups in the capital continue their expansion, taking control of additional neighbourhoods and further isolating communities.

The national police force, grappling with a severe lack of resources, remains overstretched and faces significant challenges in containing the escalating violence

The toll of gang-related violence has reached catastrophic levels, with the UN human rights office (UNHCR) reporting nearly 4,000 gang related deaths in 2024 alone.

Gender based violence, including sexual violence used as a weapon of terror, has reached alarming levels. Women and children bear a disproportionate burden of the crisis, with 94 percent of displaced women and girls at heightened risk of violence.

Humanitarian response efforts

Despite severe access constraints, IOM continues to provide life-saving assistance through mobile medical clinics, rental subsidies for displaced persons, protection of services, psychological support, water delivery to displacement sites and supports at border crossings.

The Organisation maintains operations throughout the country, including migrant protection centres and community stabilisation projects.

IOM emphasised the importance of upholding humanitarian principles amid the escalating crisis and called on all parties to respect the neutrality and impartiality of aid operations, allowing unimpeded access to those in need and safeguarding the integrity of humanitarian assistance.

Funding crisis

The humanitarian response faces a severe funding shortfall, with the UN’s $674 million response plan critically underfunded at just 42 percent.

“Without immediate international support, the suffering will worsen exponentially,” Mr Goodstein emphasised.

