More Cruise Ship Gambling Victims Come Forward As Class Action Progresses

The ugly side of cruising is being exposed as a leading Australian tourism and travel compensation lawyer progresses a possible class action over unethical practices that take advantage of vulnerable passengers in ships’ casinos.

The investigation was launched by Carter Capner Law director Peter Carter, who is also a former national president of the Australian Lawyers Alliance, after the tragic death of a man who jumped overboard from P&O’s Pacific Adventure on May 6 after reportedly losing thousands of dollars over two nights in the ship’s casino.

At the time Mr Carter accused P&O of incentivising guests to gamble by offering credit regardless of their bank balance and capacity to repay, plying them with free alcohol and offering free cruises, none of which are generally allowed in Australian casinos.

He said the practices have been modified as a result of the publicity surrounding the death and the law firm’s campaign, but more change needs to come.

“Not only were these actions arguably unconscionable, but the practice of preventing passengers and their families from leaving the ship and interrogating them at the Australian port of disembarkation – even for short periods - about how and when the casino debt will be paid, is against the law,” he said.

Mr Carter has called on other affected passengers to join the claim, and revealed that since news of the investigation and possible class action, the firm has been inundated with stories from people across Australia and New Zealand.

One such person was Paul who sailed with P&O only days after the May 6 death.

He said he had less than $2000 in his bank account yet P&O allowed him to build a debt of almost $6000. He said he had no idea that this was a loan and kept no tally of his losses. He believed the cruise line was debiting his bank account.

On arrival back in Sydney he was held on board for three hours over his casino debt before threatening to jump overboard and swim to shore, while his partner and three young children had to wait in the outside heat.

In another disturbing case Trevor was offered a free cruise with unlimited alcohol, complimentary dinners, and a credit limit of $5,000 per day despite Carnival Cruises being aware of his previous problems with debt and gambling, and having unpaid debts from past cruises with the company.

He built a debt of $13,000 which increased to $25,000 when previous debts were added.

After he was told by staff that he couldn’t leave the ship until the debt was paid, he was made to sign an acknowledgment of the debt before being allowed to disembark.

Mr Carter said the behaviour from the cruise line was predatory, clearly targeting vulnerable people, including some with gambling addictions.

“These practices blatantly prey on vulnerabilities and actively incentivise people to lose money.”

He said Carter Capner Law was about to launch the class action for the recovery of financial losses incurred by former passengers and damages for unlawful imprisonment.

