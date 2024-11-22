COP29 Draft Texts Publication Holding Statement

The COP29 Presidency has published a first set of substantially streamlined texts on critical mandates, including the NCQG. These documents come as a package with finance at the centre, they recall and take forward the outcomes of the first Global Stocktake, and they contain options to address the key concerns of all groups.

They are not final. The COP29 Presidency’s door is always open, and we welcome any bridging proposals that the Parties wish to present. We are spending the day engaging with everyone.

On the NCQG, we did not believe that presenting a wide range of numbers for the financial goal would be useful in this text. The next iteration - to be released tonight - will be shorter and will contain numbers based on our view of possible landing zones for consensus.

We are now in the endgame and we believe that a breakthrough in Baku is in sight. Everyone must engage with the texts and with each other so that they are ready to make the ambitious choices we all need.

