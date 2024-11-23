Rights Experts Call For Immediate End To Post-Election Violence In Mozambique

By Vibhu Mishra

15 November 2024

Weeks of violent protests have marked the outcome of the disputed 9 October presidential elections, which saw ruling party Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo emerge the winner amid widespread allegations of fraud. Frelimo has been in power since 1975.

Multiple news reports indicate that violent and repressive measures were used by security forces against protesters who were taking part in peaceful demonstrations which continued until 7 November, causing at least 30 deaths – including a child – and injuring a further 200.

At least 300 protesters have also been arrested in connection with these demonstrations.

According to reports, authorities deployed the military last week to stop the protests, while protest leaders have announced multiple phases of demonstrations, including at provincial capitals and border crossings.

Protesters have also allegedly carried out reprisals against suspected police officers, including at least one killing, according to authorities.

Violence very disturbing

“The violations of the right to life, including of a child, deliberate killings of unarmed protesters and the excessive use of force by the police deployed to disperse peaceful protests across Mozambique are very disturbing,” the Human Rights Council-appointed independent experts said.

“We call on the Mozambican authorities to promptly and impartially investigate all the unlawful killings.”

Questions on electoral integrity

The protests emerged as citizens questioned the integrity of the elections, which were marked by accusations of irregularities.

“Authorities need to take steps to halt the violence and ensure an environment in which all Mozambicans, including women and girls, can participate fully and equally in the political processes and express themselves without fear,” the experts said.

Restrictions to media freedoms have also been widely reported, including attacks, intimidation and harassment of journalists, and intermittent internet and mobile network blockages.

Human rights defenders reporting on the irregularities of the election process or participating in protests have been intimidated and threatened.

Rights must be upheld

The rights experts also emphasised that law enforcement personnel “have a duty to respect and protect” those who are exercising right to peaceful assembly and that they remain neutral and impartial during protests.

They must “prevent harm and protect the right to life, liberty and security” of those involved, the experts said.

“We urge Mozambican authorities to facilitate access to information for all and strongly condemn the widespread disruption of internet services,” they continued.

The UN experts – who are not UN staff, receive no salary and do not represent any government or organization – warned that enforced disappearances and acts of violence linked to electoral disputes could have enduring consequences on the country’s democratic framework.

They confirmed ongoing dialogue with Mozambican authorities and pledged to closely monitor the evolving situation.

