Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence On Public Execution In Afghanistan

Saturday, 23 November 2024, 8:24 am
Press Release: United Nations Human Rights Commissioner

14 November 2024

We are disturbed by the public execution of a man at a sports stadium in the Afghan city of Gardez on Wednesday, the sixth such execution since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

The man was convicted of murder and was reportedly executed by a member of the murdered person’s family who shot the accused three times in the presence of officials and local residents.

Public executions constitute a form of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Such executions are arbitrary in nature and contrary to the right to life protected under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Afghanistan is a State party.

We oppose the death penalty, as a matter of policy, in all circumstances. It is incompatible with the fundamental right to life and raises the unacceptable risk of executing innocent people. Evidence also suggests it has little to no effect in deterring crime. We urge the de facto authorities to establish an immediate moratorium on any further executions, and to act swiftly to prohibit use of the death penalty in its entirety.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk is also gravely concerned by the use of corporal punishment in public. Last week, a woman and a man convicted of running away from home were lashed in public at a high school in Parwan. In Jawzjan province, four women and 18 men were publicly lashed at a sports stadium for adultery, alcohol and drug-related crimes. Corporal punishment is a clear violation of the strict prohibition against torture and ill-treatment under international human rights law.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from United Nations Human Rights Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 