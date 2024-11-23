Mozambique: Post-Election Violence And Repression Must Stop, Say UN Experts

GENEVA (15 November 2024) – UN human rights experts today urged authorities in Mozambique to prevent and immediately stop the violence and repression of journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders and protesters and ensure those responsible are investigated and prosecuted.

Following the country’s 9 October 2024 elections, consistent reports suggest violence and repressive measures used against protesters in peaceful demonstrations, which continued until 7 November 2024, caused at least 30 deaths, injured 200 people and led to the arrests of at least 300.

“The violations of the right to life, including of a child, deliberate killings of unarmed protesters and the excessive use of force by the police deployed to disperse peaceful protests across Mozambique are very disturbing,” the experts said.

“We call on the Mozambican authorities to promptly and impartially investigate all the unlawful killings.”

Several demonstrations in recent weeks have contested the integrity of the electoral process. “Authorities need to take steps to halt the violence and ensure an environment in which all Mozambicans, including women and girls, can participate fully and equally in the political processes and express themselves without fear,” the experts said.

“Law enforcement personnel have a duty to respect and protect those exercising their right to peaceful assembly, and officials must remain neutral and impartial throughout any protest, prevent harm and protect the right to life, liberty and security of person of those involved.”

The experts said enforced disappearance in the context of electoral violence has a long-lasting impact on the States’ democratic fabric.

Restrictions to media freedoms have also been widely reported, including attacks, intimidation and harassment of journalists, and intermittent internet and blocks to mobile network services. Human rights defenders reporting on the irregularities of the election process or participating in protests have been intimidated and threatened.

“We urge Mozambican authorities to facilitate access to information for all and we condemn the widespread disruption of internet services, which has reportedly coincided with announced demonstrations and marches,” the experts said.

They are in a dialogue with Mozambican authorities on these issues and are closely monitoring the situation.

