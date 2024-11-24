Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Abduction Of Ugandan Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye

Geneva, 21 November 2024

I am shocked by the abduction of Ugandan opposition politician Kizza Besigye on 16 November 2024 in Kenya and his forcible return to Uganda. After having been held in incommunicado detention, Besigye was arraigned before a military court in Kampala yesterday and charged with firearms and security offences that could attract the death penalty.

Besigye’s forced return to Uganda together with another senior member of the Forum for Democratic Change party, follows the abduction from Kenya in July of 36 other members of the party who were subsequently returned to Uganda and charged with terrorism.

Such abductions of Ugandan opposition leaders and supporters must stop, as must the deeply concerning practice in Uganda of prosecuting civilians in military courts, in contravention of the country’s obligations under international human rights law. The UN Human Rights Committee - which oversees implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights - has noted that civilians tried in Uganda’s military courts do not receive the same due process guarantees as those in civilian courts, and has recommended that Uganda remove, without further delay, the jurisdiction of military courts over civilians.

I urge the Government to release him, and to ensure any further steps taken on allegations are conducted fully in line with international human rights law. There also must be full investigations into the circumstances of his abduction.

