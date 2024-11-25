U.S.: Imposing Sanctions For Dispossession And Violence In The West Bank

November 18, 2024

The United States is taking action today against three entities and three individuals for their roles in violence targeting civilians or in the destruction or dispossession of property. Their actions, collectively and individually, undermine peace, security, and stability in the West Bank and the safety of both Israelis and Palestinians.

The Department of State is imposing sanctions on Eyal Hari Yehuda Company LTD, Itamar Yehuda Levi, Shabtai Koshlevsky, and Zohar Sabah. Eyal Hari Yehuda Company LTD provides vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs that have been used in construction activities resulting in the expansion of the physical boundaries of sanctioned entities, including the Meitarim Farm, previously designated by the United States. Itamar Yehuda Levi owns Eyal Hari Yehuda Company LTD and also provides material support to sanctioned entities. Shabtai Koshlevsky is the vice president, project coordinator, and co-founder of U.S.-designated non-profit organization Hashomer Yosh. Zohar Sabah has engaged in threats and acts of violence against Palestinians, including in their homes, and demonstrated a pattern of destructiveness in the West Bank. He was also implicated in the attack on the Al-Ka’abneh elementary school near Jericho in September 2024 which injured several Palestinians at the school.

Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury is sanctioning Amana, the largest organization involved in settlement and illegal outpost development in the West Bank, and its subsidiary Binyanei Bar Amana Ltd. Amana has established dozens of illegal settler outposts and directly engaged in dispossession of private land owned by Palestinians in its support of settlers.

We once again call on the Government of Israel to take action and hold accountable those responsible for or complicit in violence, forced displacement, and the dispossession of private land. The United States will continue to promote accountability for those who further destabilize conditions in the West Bank and support extremist violence in the region.

Today’s actions are being taken pursuant to Executive Order 14115. For more information about State’s action, please see the Department of State’s fact sheet. For more information on Treasury’s action, see Treasury’s press release.

