Strengthening Maritime Security: Tuvalu Welcomes New Guardian-Class Patrol Boat From Australia

Supplied: Office of the Prime Minister, Govt of Tuvalu

25th November 2024 Funafuti Tuvalu, Today, the Acting Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Hon. Panapasi Nelesone, officially welcomed the new Guardian-class Patrol Boat, HMTSS Te Mataili III, from the Australian Government. This vessel arrived in Tuvalu today as part of the Australia’s Pacific Maritime Security Program.

The addition of HMTSS Te Mataili III is a significant enhancement to Tuvalu’s maritime capabilities, enabling the nation to better protect and secure its vital maritime resources.

Acting Prime Minister Nelesone remarked, “This vessel is more than just a ship; it enhances our maritime capabilities and reinforces our commitment to safeguarding our vast exclusive economic zone. The introduction of Mataili III marks a pivotal moment for our naval fleet, allowing us to respond more effectively to emergencies and protect our waters.”

Tuvalu expresses its sincere gratitude for the strong partnership with Australia in advancing maritime security.

This collaboration is vital in addressing pressing issues such as illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities within Tuvalu’s Exclusive Economic Zones EEZ, ensuring the protection of Tuvalu’s maritime resources and communities.

“This year has been particularly significant for Australia-Tuvalu relations, highlighted by the entry into force of the Falepili Union Treaty in August. This treaty establishes transformative arrangements to ensure a prosperous future for Tuvalu while advancing our mutual interests in a peaceful and safe Pacific region. We take great pride in Australia’s expedited delivery of Te Mataili III as a result of the Falepili Union,” stated H.E. Brenton Garlick, Australia’s High Commissioner to Tuvalu.

The crew of HMTSS Te Mataili III underwent extensive training in Australia since June this year, equipping them for a range of operational duties. Commanding Officer Simau Sepulona commented, “This project exemplifies the strong partnership between Tuvalu and Australia, with significant support from the Australian Government and its people. The new vessel is equipped with cutting-edge technologies to address the challenges of the Pacific region.”

The commissioning of MTSS Te Mataili III not only strengthens Tuvalu's maritime security framework but also highlights the enduring friendship between Tuvalu and Australia. This vessel represents a major advancement in capability and preparedness for maritime challenges.

Australia’s commitment under the Falepili Union complements the already robust Pacific Maritime Security Program (PMSP). The PMSP provides a comprehensive package of capability, infrastructure, training, and coordination to enhance national and regional maritime security for 16 partner nations across the Pacific, including Tuvalu.

HMTSS Te Mataili III measures 39.5 meters in length and has a speed of 7.4 knots.

