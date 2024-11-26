Greenpeace Unfurls Giant Eye To Warn Leaders That The World Is Watching As Global Plastic Treaty Negotiations Begin

A flag with a giant eye composed of thousands of portraits from around the world has been unfurled from a 10-storey crane as government representatives are gathering for the fifth and final Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC5) meeting for a Global Plastics Treaty.

Created by artist Dan Acher in collaboration with Greenpeace East Asia Seoul, the flag features faces from all over the world, including public figures like William Shatner, James Cromwell, and João Pacífico. Together, these images represent a united call for a treaty that cuts plastic production, eliminates single-use plastics, and sends a clear message: the world is watching.

Greenpeace USA spokesperson Graham Forbes says, "As we enter this critical phase of the plastics treaty negotiations, governments must choose meaningful action over fossil fuel and petrochemical interests. A weak treaty is a failed treaty. We need an ambitious legally binding agreement to curb plastic production and end single-use plastics, to protect our health, communities, climate, and planet."

Nara Kim, Plastics Campaigner at Greenpeace East Asia Seoul, said, "From this activity, we wanted to show the world leaders how many people are watching their decisions. Korean citizens are calling for a solution to the serious problems caused by plastic pollution, including health threats. The South Korean government, as a host country and a member of the High Ambition Coalition, needs to stand firm and steer the meeting to our true North Star which is to secure a treaty with an ambitious production cut to truly solve the plastics crisis."

Dan Acher, the artist behind "We Are Watching", said, "The We Are Watching flag has become a powerful symbol of global unity in the fight for urgent climate action. From Geneva to Madrid, across the UK and East Asia, this giant flag has carried the faces and hopes of thousands demanding a sustainable future. World leaders, as you gather in Busan to make crucial decisions on plastic pollution: global citizens are asking you to do the right thing. Be on the right side of history - for your children, for our children, for the future of our planet. The world is watching!"

The day before, a petition signed by almost three million people from over 182 countries, including New Zealand. The petition calls for a historic, legally binding Global Plastics Treaty to drastically reduce production and use and protect human health and the environment. It was delivered to government delegates ahead of this most pivotal negotiation of the Global Plastics Treaty. Over 70,000 signatures came from New Zealanders on a Greenpeace Aotearoa petition calling on the new Zealand Government to support a strong treaty.

The petition signatures were delivered to Rwanda Environment Management Authority Director General Juliet Kabera and US Senator Jeff Merkley. The symbolic handover was led by renowned poet Nikita Gill alongside South Korean youth activists and Baby Climate Plaintiffs, Hannah Kim and Jeah Han. The event took place just a day before the fifth and final round of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) meeting for a Global Plastics Treaty resumed in Busan, Republic of Korea. The gathering drew together government leaders, civil society organisations, activists, businesses, and scientists to highlight the overwhelming public demand for decisive action on one of the most urgent environmental crises of our time.

Graham Forbes, Greenpeace Head of Delegation to the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations and Global Plastics Campaign Lead at Greenpeace USA, said, "These signatures are more than a million reasons why the world cannot continue on this path of unchecked plastic production. The negotiation that will happen here in Busan this week is an unmissable chance to move away from harmful throwaway culture and create a future where our health, climate, and planet thrive."

Greenpeace and its allies from the Break Free from Plastic movement demand a treaty that will:

End plastic pollution across its lifecycle, from production to disposal, to protect the environment and human health

Set a legally binding target to reduce plastic production by at least 75% by 2040 to stay below 1.5° C threshold

Phase out single-use plastics, starting with the worst offending items like plastic sachets

Support a just, transition to a low-carbon, zero-waste, reuse-based economy

Be firmly rooted in a human rights-based approach that prioritizes human health, justice and reduces inequality.

