Lebanon: UNIFIL Concerned By Attacks On Lebanese Armed Forces

25 November 2024

The UN Interim Force Lebanon (UNIFIL) is also seriously concerned by numerous strikes on the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) despite their declared non-involvement in the hostilities, he added.

The LAF have reported that at least 45 soldiers have been killed in recent attacks.

Deadly escalation

Mr. Dujarric stressed that such attacks targeting the LAF in Lebanese territory constitute a flagrant violation of Security Council resolution 1701, as well as international humanitarian law, which prohibits the targeting of those not participating in hostilities.

He said the UN remains deeply alarmed by the escalation of hostilities and the widespread destruction and loss of life across the “Blue Line” that separates Lebanon and Israel.

Negotiations, not violence

“We urge all parties involved in the conflict to address their differences through negotiations – not through violence,” he continued.

He noted that the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, is on a visit to Israel and was scheduled to meet with senior Israeli officials that day, with talks centred on the current crisis, the urgent need for a ceasefire, and the comprehensive implementation of resolution 1701.

Deadliest period in decades

The UN aid coordination office, OCHA, warned that Lebanon is facing its deadliest period in decades, with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis affecting more than a million people.

Over the past three days, southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut, have been hit by relentless attacks, resulting in extensive damage and significant casualties, as well as forcing people to flee their homes.

On average, 250 people have been killed every week this month, bringing the death toll to more than 3,700 since the escalation of hostilities in October 2023, OCHA said, citing national authorities.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reports that between 22 and 23 November this year, at least nine boys and girls were killed, some of whom were sleeping in their beds.

Overall, at least 240 children have been killed since last October.

In response to the escalating violence, the Lebanese authorities have announced the closure of schools in Beirut and surrounding areas, shifting to remote learning as of this Monday, representing a further disruption to education.

Commitment to deliver

Despite ongoing security concerns, the UN and partners remain on the ground to try to scale up efforts to continue providing critical assistance.

UNICEF has safely carried out 14 humanitarian convoys as of 19 November, reaching some 50,000 people in hard-to-reach areas. The agency has also helped displaced families living on the streets of Beirut to find shelter.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered 48 tonnes of medical supplies to support the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health’s Chronic Medication Programme, ensuring that 300,000 people with chronic conditions have continued access to essential medicines.

© Scoop Media

