Pacific Heads Of Maritime Convene To Shape The Future Of Maritime Policy At The 3rd Regional Heads Of Maritime Meeting

RMI Delegation with Solomon Islands Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure at the official opening of the 3rd Regional Heads of Maritime Meeting. Pictured L-R: Raffael Held (GIZ), Joshua Lakabung (Director Transport), Maria Sahib (MCST), Hon. Jeremiah Manele (Prime Minister, Solomon Is.), Phil Philippo (Secretary of Transport, Communication & Information Technology), Hon. Manasseh Maelanga (Minister for Infrastructure Development, Solomon Is.), Aileen Sefeti (MCST). [Photo/Supplied]

Honiara, Solomon Islands – 26 November 2024

The 3rd Regional Heads of Maritime (HoM) Meeting officially opened today at the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Conference Center in Honiara. Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Hon. Jeremiah Manele, delivered the welcome and opening remarks, emphasizing the critical importance of collaboration in tackling the complex maritime challenges facing the Pacific region.

Held alongside the HoM Meeting is the 2nd Steering Committee (SC) Meeting for the Pacific One-Maritime Framework (POMF), which commenced on 25 November. This gathering of maritime leaders and stakeholders, convened by the Pacific Community (SPC), brings together representatives from 13 Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs), development partners, and other key actors to advance sustainable maritime development and decarbonization efforts in the region.

RMI’s Leadership in Maritime Sustainability

The Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) delegation, led by the Phil Philippo, Secretary of Transport, Communication & Information, Joshua Lakabung Director of Transport, Maria Sahib and Aileen Safety representatives from the Micronesian Center for Sustainable Transport (MCST), and Raffael Held Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). RMI's contributions are a cornerstone of the discussions, with MCST presenting RMI's achievements in maritime activities at the national, regional, and international levels.

GIZ will be highlighting the unveiling of RMI’s innovative low-carbon vessel, Juren Ae, a milestone in the Pacific’s efforts to transition to sustainable maritime transport solutions.

Advancing the Pacific One-Maritime Framework (POMF)

The SC Meeting for the POMF, officially opened by Hon. Manasseh Maelanga, Minister for Infrastructure Development of Solomon Islands, marks a key step in developing a unified regional maritime framework.

During this meeting, RMI and MCST provided critical reviews of the sub-zero draft of the POMF, identifying challenges and proposing actionable improvements to ensure the framework aligns with national and regional priorities. This draft, which will be discussed throughout the week, will ultimately be reviewed by the Heads of Maritime, shaping a blueprint for the region’s maritime sector.

A Unified Vision for the Pacific

These meetings represent a significant milestone in Pacific maritime cooperation, with leaders aiming to deliver a framework that addresses safety, security, decarbonization, and equitable access for all Pacific communities. The outcomes will guide future regional policies, ensuring that the Pacific remains at the forefront of sustainable maritime innovation and resilience.

