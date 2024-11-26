Gaza Humanitarian Plea As Winter Sets In And Weather Conditions Worsen

Nearly 10,000 tents were swept away by seawater and damaged over the past two days due to the onset of winter and a storm system. We urgently repeat our call for immediate humanitarian aid to save hundreds of thousands of displaced people in the Gaza Strip before it's too late.

The number of displaced persons continues to rise daily due to the occupation’s crime of forced displacement, reaching 2 million across the Gaza Strip. These individuals have been displaced more than five consecutive times and are enduring harsh conditions imposed by the occupation.

In Gaza, there are 543 shelter and displacement centers due to the "israeli" occupation’s crime of forced displacement—a crime against humanity that involves forcibly uprooting citizens from their homes and safe residential areas, in violation of international law.

According to governmental field assessment teams, 81% of the displaced persons’ tents are now unusable. Of the 135,000 tents, 110,000 have completely deteriorated and require immediate replacement due to damage caused by weather conditions, the storm system, and the seawater waves. These tents, made of fabric and nylon, have worn out from exposure to the sun and Gaza’s climate over 416 days of genocide, forced displacement, and non-humanitarian conditions.

We sound the alarm to the international community and all international, humanitarian, and legal organizations: Gaza is facing a deep crisis and a real humanitarian catastrophe as winter sets in and the challenging weather conditions worsen. As a result, 2 million people will soon be left without any shelter, forced to live on the ground and under the sky because of the unusable tents and the closure of Gaza’s border crossings. The "israeli" occupation has blocked the entry of 250,000 tents and caravans into Gaza amidst this dire humanitarian reality.

We condemn the compounded crimes committed by the "israeli" occupation army, including forced displacement, mass expulsion, genocide, systematic killing, and forcing 2 million displaced people to leave their homes for unsuitable, unsafe, and inhumane areas with inadequate tents.

We hold the "israeli" occupation, the U.S. administration, and all genocide accomplice nations fully responsible for the catastrophic conditions faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza. We call on the world to condemn these crimes and stand for humanity and morality. We appeal to the Arab Republic of Egypt, all Arab and Islamic nations, and the Gulf Cooperation Council to urgently send aid and tents for the 2 million displaced people.

We demand the international community, all international organizations, and global institutions to break their silence and provide immediate relief to the 2 million displaced people. Every family urgently needs suitable shelter to protect them from severe weather. We also demand pressure on the occupation by all means to halt the genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Monday, November 25, 2024

