World News In Brief: Mpox Update, Haiti Violence, Deadly Strikes In Ukraine, Pakistan Attack Condemned

22 November 2024

The UN agency declared in August that mpox raised the highest level of alarm under international health law following an increase in cases, mainly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighbouring countries.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed with the committee’s advice and determined that the upsurge still represents a public health emergency of international concern.

“The decision was based on the rising number and continuing geographic spread of cases, operational challenges in the field and the need to mount and sustain a cohesive response across countries and partners,” the statement said.

‘A significant step’

This week, WHO approved a second mpox vaccine for emergency use listing (EUL) – a process to evaluate the quality, safety and efficacy of medical products.

The LC16m8 vaccine was developed and manufactured by KM Biologics in Japan.

The decision is expected to facilitate increased and timely access to vaccines in communities where mpox outbreaks are surging.

Dr. Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for access to medicines and health products, called it “a significant step” in the response to the current emergency.

“Vaccines are one of the important tools to help contain the outbreak as part of a comprehensive response strategy that also includes improved testing and diagnosis, treatment and care, infection prevention control and engagement and education within affected communities,” she said.

Haiti: Gang violence displaces more than 40,000 in recent days

Escalating gang violence in and around Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, continues to drive people from their homes, UN agencies said on Friday.

More than 40,000 people have been displaced since 11 November, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Despite the very volatile situation and limited access, the UN and partners continue efforts to respond to the growing humanitarian needs.

Since Monday, aid organizations have provided more than 250,000 litres of water to over 10,000 people in six displacement sites in Port-au-Prince.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has also distributed water and hygiene kits to 10,000 people, and IOM continues to truck water to newly created displacement sites.

Meanwhile, mobile clinics are supporting 15,000 people with medical consultations and the World Food Programme (WFP) has been providing food to 38,000 displaced daily since Saturday.

Ukraine: Nearly 110 front-line towns and villages deprived of essential utilities

Ongoing hostilities in Ukraine are escalating humanitarian needs, particularly in frontline regions, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.

Attacks on energy infrastructure continue to deepen the crisis as winter approaches, leaving many without electricity, gas, or water.

On Friday, a strike in Sumy City in the northeast resulted in civilian casualties.

Authorities in the Donetsk and Kherson regions also reported fatalities and injuries in recent attacks. In Donetsk, nearly 110 frontline towns and villages remain without essential utilities, worsening conditions for residents.

UN support

“We, along with our humanitarian partners, continue to provide emergency assistance to people impacted by the attacks, and to distribute winter supplies,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said during his daily briefing from New York.

A humanitarian convoy reached Bilozerka in southern Ukraine on Friday, delivering hygiene kits, medical supplies, bedding, and winter clothing to over 10,000 people in more than 25 villages.

According to OCHA, this marks the 42nd convoy this year, as agencies prioritise emergency assistance and preparations for the cold months ahead.

The UN emphasised the need to protect civilians and critical infrastructure while ensuring urgent aid reaches those most in need.

Guterres deplores deadly attacks in Pakistan

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the attacks in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday which reportedly left at least 42 people dead.

Gunmen opened fire on two convoys of Shia pilgrims travelling through a remote area near the border with Afghanistan, according to media reports.

The Secretary-General stressed that attacks against civilians are unacceptable.

Mr. Guterres extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan and called on the government to conduct an investigation and to ensure that those responsible are held to account.

