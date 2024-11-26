Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Children And Amputees Bear Brunt Of Myanmar’s Deadly Landmine Epidemic

Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 11:43 pm
Press Release: UN News

By Vibhu Mishra
22 November 2024

However, the grim statistic is just the surface of a larger crisis, independent human rights experts warned on Friday, as the military junta intensifies its attacks on civilians, including persons with disabilities.

The junta is doubling the impact of its extensive use of landmines to crush nationwide resistance,” said Tom Andrews, Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, and Heba Hagrass Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities.

They highlighted egregious violations, including forcing civilians to walk through minefields ahead of military units and systematically denying victims access to life-saving aid such as medical care and prosthetics.

These actions, they emphasised, are “absolutely contrary” to international laws, including Article 11 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and UN Security Council resolution 2475 on protecting persons with disabilities in war.

Children most affected

The impact of landmines and unexploded ordnance is particularly severe on Myanmar’s children, with UNICEF data released earlier this year revealing that over 20 per cent of the 1,052 verified civilian casualties from such incidents in 2023 were children.

This was a significant rise from 2022, when 390 incidents were recorded.

Children are particularly vulnerable to landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), often unable to recognise their dangers.

In addition, the indiscriminate placement of these deadly weapons in and around homes, schools, playgrounds, and farming areas, puts children at constant risk.

Victims facing criminalisation

The consequences for landmine victims extend beyond physical injuries.

Amputees, already grappling with life-altering trauma, are being criminalised by the junta, which associates missing limbs with resistance activity.

“Now amputees are being forced into hiding to avoid harassment and arrest. Losing a limb is being seen as evidence of a crime,” the experts said.

Reality far worse

Amidst the dire picture, the reality is even worse for landmine victims and their families.

“I was heartbroken talking with a young woman who had lost her leg after stepping on a landmine near her home,” Mr. Andrews said.

But I was infuriated when her doctor told me that she had no hope of securing a prosthesis because junta forces were blocking access to the materials necessary to build one,” he added.

Call for action

Mr. Andrews and Ms. Hagrass urged UN Member States to take coordinated measures to weaken the military junta’s ability to harm civilians.

They also called on all parties to the conflict in Myanmar to immediately stop laying landmines and begin removing them without delay.

Special Rapporteurs are independent human rights experts, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council as part of its Special Procedures. They are mandated to monitor and report on specific thematic issues or country situations and work on a voluntary basis.

They serve in their individual capacity, are not UN staff and do not receive a salary.

