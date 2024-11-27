‘The UN Is Not Leaving Haiti,’ Spokesperson Afffirms

26 November 2024

In a briefing on Tuesday, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq highlighted the deepening insecurity, noting that essential personnel from various UN agencies and the UN Mission in Haiti (BINUH) are remaining in Port-au-Prince to continue their critical activities.

While the safety of staff is a priority, the UN remains fully engaged in supporting Haitian-led efforts for political transition and providing vital humanitarian aid.

Programmes continue to be delivered outside the capital, reaching communities in need across the country.

Disproportionate impact on women and girls

The UN's humanitarian response comes at a time when the crisis is having a particularly severe impact on women and girls.

Marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Monday, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) emphasised the disproportionate toll the crisis is taking on women and girls in Haiti.

Between January and October 2024, 5,400 incidents of gender-based violence were reported, though the true number is expected to be far higher.

This troubling statistic is compounded by severe underfunding for services supporting survivors of gender-based violence and sexual and reproductive health.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has secured just 19 per cent of the funding required for this year, leaving critical gaps in support for vulnerable populations.

Surge in child recruitment

The situation for children is equally alarming.

UNICEF has reported a sharp increase in the recruitment of minors by armed gangs, with the number of child recruits rising by 70 per cent in the past year.

Some children as young as eight years old have been forcibly recruited, and minors now represent between 30 and 50 per cent of all gang members.

This disturbing trend is exacerbated by the closure of schools and widespread displacement, leaving children increasingly vulnerable and without protection.

UN's continued commitment

Despite the challenges posed by the security situation, the UN remains dedicated to supporting the Haitian people and authorities, focusing on providing essential services and assistance, especially for women and children affected by the ongoing violence.

“We continue supporting the Haitian people and authorities, with critical humanitarian assistance and political support to assist Haitian-led efforts to successfully carry out the political transition,” Mr. Haq further emphasised.

