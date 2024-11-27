UN Report Reveals Widespread Restrictions On Media Freedom In Afghanistan

26 November 2024

The joint report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN Human Rights Office, OHCHR, documented 336 cases of human rights violations against media professionals between August 2021 and September 2024.

Threats to press freedom

"Journalists and media workers in Afghanistan work under unclear rules on what they can and cannot report, running the risk of intimidation and arbitrary detention for perceived criticism,” said Roza Otunbayeza, head of UNAMA.

“For any country, a free press is not a choice, but a necessity. What we’re witnessing in Afghanistan is the systematic dismantling of this necessity”.

The report titled Media Freedom in Afghanistan outlined 256 instances of arbitrary arrest and detention, combined with 130 cases of torture and ill-treatment. An additional 75 documented cases of threats and intimidation have created a climate of fear.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk emphasised the broader implications of these restrictions.

"Journalists and media workers are not just observers – they are essential to ensuring transparency and accountability, fostering informed debate,” he said, adding that they are crucial in “helping communities access vital information about humanitarian and protection issues that directly affect their lives”.

Female journalists face further barriers

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The findings reveal that female media professionals face severe restrictions. Those who continue to work face discriminatory regulations affecting everything from dress codes to which stories they can cover.

During the daily media briefing at UN Headquarters, Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq highlighted this gender dimension: “Women journalists and media workers face particular discriminatory measures that limit their ability to do their work”.

Ms. Otunbayeza also urged the de facto authorities to “fully recognise the importance of women working in the media sector”.

Future implications

The report also warns of the broader consequences of diminishing international support for Afghanistan’s media sector.

“Technical and financial support for the media sector in Afghanistan, and thereby standing behind the importance of freedom of expression and public debate is instrumental for growth of the country,” Ms. Otunbayeza concluded.

Looking forward, the UN is calling on the de facto authorities to honour Afghanistan’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees freedom of expression without discrimination. The report emphasises that free press is essential not just for transparency and accountability but for the country’s social and economic development.

“Every effort must be made to ensure that journalists and media workers, including all women are respected and protected,” Mr. Türk added.

“A free and vibrant media is not a threat to stability – it is key to health and vitality of any society."

© Scoop Media

