‘Reverse Dangerous Cycle Of Escalation’ In Ukraine, UN Official Urges, Amid Ballistic Missile Strike

27 November 2024

“The latest developments follow the already disturbing reports of troops from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) being deployed to the conflict zone,” Miroslav Jenča, Assistant Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, told ambassadors.

He said the Ukrainian city of Dnipro was hit by a ballistic intermediate-range Russian missile on 21 November which reportedly struck an industrial area to the southwest.

Ukrainian authorities reported that the missile was equipped with six warheads, each with six sub-munitions, and that it took only 15 minutes to arrive from the launch site in the Astrakhan region of Russia, some 1,000 kilometres (about 620 miles) away.

Hours later, President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia had tested a new conventional intermediate-range missile called “Oreshnik”, and that the strike was in response to Ukraine’s use of Western supplied long-range missiles against his country.

He further stated that Russia would continue testing the new missile in combat.

More strikes possible

Mr. Jenča said on Tuesday, Russian authorities signalled the likelihood of further strikes, following additional reported strikes by Ukraine using long-range missiles.

“The United Nations does not have additional details on these incidents, including on the type of weapons used. However, the use of ballistic missiles and related threats are a very dangerous escalatory development,” he said.

He stressed that the UN condemns all attacks on civilian targets and critical infrastructure, irrespective of the weapons system used.

Stop the suffering

“We urge all parties to take immediate steps to de-escalate and to refrain from any action or rhetoric that could further intensify this war, bring more suffering to the civilian population and gravely endanger regional and international peace and security,” Mr. Jenča said.

Meanwhile, Russian aerial strikes continue to wreak havoc across Ukraine.

“Just yesterday, Russia reportedly launched 188 drones against 17 regions of Ukraine. This was reportedly the record number of drones deployed in a single attack,” he said.

He noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, more than 12,000 civilians have been killed, and nearly 27,000 injured, according to the UN human rights office, OHCHR.

Furthermore, relentless attacks hitting residential areas continue to cause severe damage to civilian infrastructure, further deteriorating the living conditions for millions.

A heavy price

Mr. Jenča said the cost of the war is already too high for the people of Ukraine, and for the world, and it is growing by the day.

“We must reverse the dangerous cycle of escalation,” he told the Council.

“This requires genuine political will and inclusive diplomatic efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions.”

He concluded by underlining the UN's readiness to support such efforts.

