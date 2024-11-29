World News In Brief: Aid Challenges In Syria, Human Rights In Iran, Elections In South Sudan

27 November 2024

A Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) volunteer was among multiple civilians killed in the incident, OCHA said in a news release. The attack also damaged several SARC ambulances and other humanitarian objects and left two bridges impassable.

“As a result, all humanitarian operations at border crossings [between Syria and Lebanon] are suspended until further notice,” it said, underscoring the need to ensure protection of humanitarians in line with international law.

Furthermore, Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator David Carden raised alarm over the escalation of violence in Idlib and western Aleppo, with devastating consequences for children.

Artillery shelling on Tuesday killed three boys under the age of 14 and injured more than a dozen other children attending classes. The violence also forced at least 35 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to suspend humanitarian activities in the region.

Fourteen health facilities along the front lines also ceased operations, with schools and key roads closed.

“Our partners are trying to verify the number of people who may have been displaced by the latest violence,” UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists at the regular news briefing in New York.

Aid deliveries, however, continue through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing.

On Tuesday, 10 trucks carrying supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) entered Idlib from Türkiye.

Iran: Calls for accountability for 2022 ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ protests

Survivors of Iran’s violent crackdown on the 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests are demanding justice for gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity, the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) on the country said on Wednesday.

The FFM met with more than 50 Iranian survivors – who fled Iran – in Germany.

The survivors shared harrowing testimonies, recounting severe abuses, including torture, arbitrary detention and injuries such as blinding, according to the FFM. They also highlighted the repression faced by families mourning loved ones killed during the protests sparked by the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly violating hijab laws.

FFM Chair Sara Hossain emphasised the importance of a victim-centred approach.

“Their voices and their expectations for action, within Iran and internationally, are key to our taking a victim-centred approach to justice and accountability,” she said.

Survivors also spoke of pervasive state surveillance and judicial harassment impeding accountability efforts within Iran. Despite this, they insisted that they will continue their fight for justice, both in Iran and elsewhere.

“It was inspiring to hear survivors speak of their enormous struggles to speak out against injustice, and to ultimately reach safety,” said FFM member Shaheen Sardar Ali.

“Their voices remind us of the continued need for solidarity and support to all survivors of the ongoing repression against the 2022 ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ protestors in Iran.”

The Mission’s next report to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, due in March 2025, will propose recommendations on victim rehabilitation, accountability processes and reparations.

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran is mandated by the Council to investigate alleged human rights violations in the country related to the protests that began there on 16 September 2022, especially with respect to women and children.

Members include Ms. Hossain, Ms. Ali and Viviana Krsticevic (Argentina). They are not UN staff and do not draw a salary.

UN Mission urges electoral preparations in South Sudan

The head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Nicholas Haysom, has called on provincial governors to take decisive steps to foster civic and political freedoms as the nation prepares for its first democratic elections, scheduled for December 2026.

Speaking at the annual Governors’ Forum in the capital, Juba, Mr. Haysom emphasised the critical role of state leaders in addressing the root causes of conflict and ensuring citizens can freely participate in the electoral process.

Creating an open civic and political space is essential to building trust and engagement in the lead-up to these historic elections, he said.

He urged governors to focus on delivering basic services to their populations through effective and accountable public financial management. He further highlighted the importance of this approach in building sustainable peace and addressing the nation’s developmental challenges.

Mr. Haysom also called for the commencement of training for the second batch of Necessary Unified Forces, a measure aimed at strengthening security nationwide, particularly ahead of elections.

