On International Day Of Solidarity With The Palestinian People, Jews Across The Globe Stand With Palestine

Gaza has lived the nightmare of genocide for thirteen months. Israel’s unrestrained violence has reached into Lebanon, the West Bank, Syria and Yemen. Galvanised by horror, a movement of solidarity with Palestine has surged through the streets and on campuses.

The work of justice has never been clearer. This year two international courts have directed us all to act: stop arming genocide, demand a ceasefire and urgently provide all the essentials of life that have been denied to Gazan Palestinians. Bring Israel’s illegal occupation to an end as rapidly as possible. Break off the economic and diplomatic interactions which normalise apartheid, resource theft, starvation and genocide. Arrest the war criminals.

As Jewish organisations, we also work for communal change. In our 18 countries on six continents, we challenge Jewish organizations whose alliances and actions undermine Palestinian human and national rights, promote Jewish exceptionalism, and overturn Jewish social justice traditions. At the heart of our work is the fight for Palestinian liberation and the struggle for a world free of racial and ethnic hierarchy, colonial domination, and unbridled militarism.

On this International Day of Solidarity with the People of Palestine, we re-dedicate ourselves to those actions. Palestine must be free and self-determining.

Global Jews for Palestine

About Global Jews for Palestine: We are Jews from many countries, who are members of local, national and international networks and organizations. We are multi-ethnic and multigenerational and our members embrace a broad range of viewpoints on Jewish religious and ethical traditions. We are connected by our involvement in the struggle for Palestinian rights, and by our determination to work for justice. We oppose Zionism and all forms of racism and colonialism.

