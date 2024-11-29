Humanitarian Warehouse To Strengthen Disaster Preparedness In Kiribati

South Tarawa, KIRIBATI (29 November 2024) – Emergency supplies during disasters will no longer be days or weeks away for the people of Kiribati. A groundbreaking ceremony today marked the start of construction of Kiribati’s humanitarian warehouse that will significantly enhance disaster response capabilities for one of the Pacific's most climate-vulnerable nations.

Officiated by His Excellency Taneti Maamau, the newly appointed President of Kiribati, the warehouse represents a milestone in the country's emergency response strategy. This is first humanitarian warehouse to be constructed under the Pacific Humanitarian Warehousing Program (PHWP), an initiative implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC) and funded by the Governments of Australia and New Zealand with support from the United Kingdom.

"Today, we are laying the foundation for the future of our people, enhancing our ability to respond to disasters more efficiently and effectively than ever before. This facility will become a beacon of hope, serving as a vital hub stocked with essential supplies, ready to be mobilised during disasters, emergencies, and other unforeseen crises,” said H.E President Taneti Maamau.

The facility, to be built under the leadership of the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) within the Office of the President, is a response to the call for action made by Pacific Leaders during the first Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Management [1], held in Nadi, Fiji, in 2022. This landmark conference, which brought together Heads of Government under the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) arrangement, resulted in the Nadi Declaration—a pivotal commitment to pre-positioning humanitarian emergency response supplies and developing stronger regional coordination mechanisms.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

NDMO Director Takena Redfern said the warehouse is more than just a building.

"This warehouse will enhance our ability to respond quickly and effectively, building on generations of traditional resilience with modern emergency preparedness."

The warehouse will address a critical challenge in Kiribati's disaster response. Spanning 32 atolls across 3.5 million square kilometres of ocean, rapid emergency support has historically been challenging. The warehouse will store essential items such as water containers, shelter kits, hygiene and WASH supplies, sleeping mats, solar lights, and assistive devices – ensuring they can reach affected communities within the crucial first 24 to 48 hours of an emergency

SPC’s PHWP Program Manager, George Beck, emphasised the warehouse's significance: "When drought conditions develop or storm surges threaten communities, the Government of Kiribati will be in a position to independently respond to its people’s needs.SPC is committed to working with other humanitarian partners to strengthen Kiribati Government’s response capabilities."

Beyond the physical infrastructure, the PHWP uses a comprehensive approach to strengthening Kiribati's resilience through locally-led disaster response teams, green humanitarian response, and advanced inventory management systems. The program prioritises gender equality, disability inclusion, and social inclusion by ensuring emergency supplies include specialised assistive devices and consider the unique needs of vulnerable populations.

Through collaboration with national agencies, bilateral partners, UN agencies, and international NGOs, the Program aims to create a robust system that can withstand the challenges of time and nature.

Acting Australian High Commissioner to Kiribati Anthony Liew was pleased to participate in the groundbreaking and said the warehouse would strengthen Kiribati’s response to future disasters.

“Strengthening local resilience, building expertise and empowering community-driven preparedness and response, are at the heart of the Pacific Humanitarian Warehousing Program. Australia was pleased to respond to Kiribati’s call for assistance during its State of Emergency in 2022. Our support at the time included substantial humanitarian emergency response supplies, which highlighted the need for a sustainable, long-term solution for storing and rapidly deploying supplies during future emergencies.

To foster community involvement and build local awareness, SPC also launched a naming competition for the new humanitarian warehouse. I-Kiribati Residents are invited to submit traditional or meaningful names that reflect Kiribati's culture and the warehouse's mission. This initiative not only encourages community engagement but also ensures that the warehouse becomes a true reflection of Kiribati's spirit of resilience and preparedness.

Construction of the warehouse is scheduled to be completed by April 2025 and is located at the Kiribati Meteorological Service site in Betio. Reeves Envico, a contractor with extensive experience in Pacific Island infrastructure development, has been selected to lead the construction.

[1] https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2022/09/first-ever-pacific-disaster-reduction-declaration-to-drive-political

© Scoop Media

