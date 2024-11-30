Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UN Torture Prevention Body Makes First-ever Visit To Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Saturday, 30 November 2024, 11:36 pm
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA/KINSHASA (27 November 2024) - The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) is making its first visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from 1 to 7 December 2024 to support the State party’s implementation of its torture prevention body.

“We commend the DRC for finally establishing its National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), an independent body for torture prevention after years of preparation,” said Hamet Diakhate, head of the delegation. “Our visit comes at a crucial moment as the mechanism takes shape, and we aim to ensure it aligns with the DRC’s international commitments. We’re ready to support national authorities with guidance during this important legislative process.”

The DRC ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT) in 2010.

During the visit, the SPT delegation will meet with various authorities, including representatives of the legislature, judges and prosecutors, as well as with UN and civil society entities and will also visit places of deprivation of liberty. After the visit, the SPT will share its report with the Government. The report remains confidential until the DRC decides to make it public.

The SPT is mandated to conduct unannounced visits to prisons, detention centres, police stations, psychiatric hospitals and any other places where people are deprived of their liberty in all OPCAT States parties. Since the beginning of its mandate in 2007, the SPT has visited more than 80 countries.

The SPT delegation is composed of Hamet Saloum Diakhate, head of delegation (Senegal), Hamida Dridi (Tunisia), Jakub Czepek (Poland) and Julia Kozma (Austria).

