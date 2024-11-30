Russia: UN Special Rapporteur Urges Acquittal Of Russian Lawyer Dmitry Talantov

GENEVA (27 November 2024) – The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Russian Federation, Mariana Katzarova, today urged the court to acquit detained Russian lawyer Dmitry Talantov of all charges ahead of a verdict in his case scheduled for 28 November 2024, which could result in a sentence of up to 12 years’ imprisonment.

“Talantov must be released immediately and exonerated of all criminal responsibility, as acts such as expressing a non-violent opinion or peaceful dissent against the war are protected by international human rights law. Criminalizing such acts under the so-called ‘war-censorship’ law, whose sole purpose is to silence dissent in Russia, violate international human rights standards and must be urgently repealed,” said Katzarova.

Talantov is the former president of the Udmurt Bar Association, in the Republic of Udmurtia, and a defence lawyer in politically sensitive cases, such as of journalist Ivan Safronov, sentenced to 22 years’ imprisonment. He was detained on 28 June 2022 on charges of “disseminating false information about the Russian army” and “incitement to hatred” based on his social media posts criticizing the army for atrocities in Ukraine, namely in Bucha, Irpin, and Mariupol, as well as his openly expressed anti-war stance.

On 18 November 2024, the state prosecutor sought a 12-year prison sentence and a four-year ban on him assuming any leadership positions in the legal profession. Talantov has denied all allegations against him. The trial has been taking place in the Zavyalovsky District Court of Udmurtia.

During Safronov’s defence, Talantov alleged that he had received threats from the security services’ investigators that he would be punished for his defence of the journalist.

Talantov has spent two-and-a-half years in pre-trial detention, with the court citing his occupation as one ground for imposing this measure. “The persecution of Talantov is part of an appalling broader pattern of repression in Russia, in which legal professionals are also increasingly targeted for fulfilling their professional duties, including with imprisonment and revocation of licences,” said Katzarova. “Talantov’s prolonged pre-trial detention raises additional concerns, as it appears to have been used as a tactic to punish him for expressing opinions critical of the government, and to create a general climate of fear of speaking up due to threats of criminal prosecution and harsh penalties.”

In her September report to the UN Human Rights Council, the Special Rapporteur highlighted the increased attacks on the independence of the legal profession and persecution of lawyers, and urged the Russian Government to release all political prisoners, including lawyers, and repeal laws that suppress free expression and the peaceful exercise of human rights.

*The expert: Mariana Katzarova, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Russian Federation

