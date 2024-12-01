Save The Children Condemns Killing Of Staff Member In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

GAZA, 30 November 2024 - It is with profound sadness that we confirm that a staff member of Save the Children was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis yesterday (Saturday, Gaza time), the second Save the Children colleague killed in Gaza since the war began.

Ahmad Faisal Isleem Al-Qadi, 39, had worked for the administrative team in Gaza since May 2024. He was killed early Saturday afternoon as he was returning home to his wife and three-year-old daughter from the mosque. Up to 17 people were reported killed in at least two separate attacks in Khan Younis on Saturday.

Ahmad, who was deaf, will be remembered for his determination to help others, for his pride in his daughter, and for his ability to brighten others’ days. He had shared his dream with colleagues of rebuilding his home that was destroyed in a previous airstrike.

Ahmad is the second Save the Children staff member killed by an Israeli airstrike since the war began in October 2023. Sameh Ewaida, 39, his wife, four children and members of his extended family were killed in December 2023 when their residential building was hit.

Inger Ashing, Chief Executive of Save the Children, said:

" There are not strong enough words to express the grief and outrage we feel at the loss of Ahmad in an Israeli airstrike. He was a valued member of our team and loved by all who met him.

"We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms and demand an investigation. This war has been the deadliest on record for the killing of UN and aid workers, with at least 337 reported killed since October 2023. Violence against civilians and humanitarian workers is unacceptable and it must stop. There must be a ceasefire. There must be accountability."

Save the Children has been providing essential services and support to Palestinian children since 1953 and has had a permanent presence in the occupied Palestinian territory since 1973. We are present in the West Bank and Gaza.

