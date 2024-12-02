Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Officials Raise Alarm Over Escalating Violence In Northwest Syria

Monday, 2 December 2024, 8:42 am
Press Release: UN News

1 December 2024

The alarm comes amid a sharp escalation in fighting in the Aleppo Governorate, spreading to parts of Idleb and Hama governorates and leaving the situation volatile and unpredictable.

In a statement on Sunday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen expressed grave concerns over the dramatic shift in frontlines, including advances by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a Security Council-designated terrorist group, and intensified government airstrikes.

“In a country torn by nearly 14 years of war and conflict, the latest developments pose severe risks to civilians and have serious implications for regional and international peace and security," he said.

He stressed the urgent need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, calling on all parties to uphold international law.

“What we see in Syria today is a mark of a collective failure to bring about what has plainly been required now for many years – a genuine political process to implement Security Council resolution 2254 (2015),” Mr. Pedersen added.

Humanitarian crisis deepens

Meanwhile, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Adam Abdelmoula underscored the dire humanitarian crisis in Aleppo, where violence since November 27 has claimed civilian lives, including women and children, displaced families, and disrupted essential services.

Describing the situation as “tragic”, he urged all parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and to prioritise the protection of civilians, including the safety of aid workers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The people of Syria must not endure more suffering, and we urge dialogue to be given an opportunity,” he said.

Thousands flee violence

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the violence in Aleppo has forced thousands to flee, many seeking refuge in unsafe open areas. The key M-5 Damascus-Aleppo Highway is inaccessible between Saraqab City (Idleb) and Aleppo.

Curfews were imposed in Aleppo City on Friday and Saturday, and all public facilities, including universities and schools, have been suspended. Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed with injured individuals, while banks and automated teller machines (ATMs) running out of cash.

“This recent escalation of hostilities is coming at a time when countless people, many of whom have already endured the trauma of displacement, are now forced to flee once more, leaving behind their homes and livelihoods,” Mr. Abdelmoula said.

He also highlighted the severity of the long-running crisis, noting that prior to the influx of more than half a million returnees and refugees from Lebanon since September, over 16.7 million people were already in need of humanitarian assistance.

“This latest violence adds even more lives that now need to be urgently saved,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 