UN Officials Raise Alarm Over Escalating Violence In Northwest Syria

1 December 2024

The alarm comes amid a sharp escalation in fighting in the Aleppo Governorate, spreading to parts of Idleb and Hama governorates and leaving the situation volatile and unpredictable.

In a statement on Sunday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen expressed grave concerns over the dramatic shift in frontlines, including advances by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a Security Council-designated terrorist group, and intensified government airstrikes.

“In a country torn by nearly 14 years of war and conflict, the latest developments pose severe risks to civilians and have serious implications for regional and international peace and security," he said.

He stressed the urgent need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, calling on all parties to uphold international law.

“What we see in Syria today is a mark of a collective failure to bring about what has plainly been required now for many years – a genuine political process to implement Security Council resolution 2254 (2015),” Mr. Pedersen added.

Humanitarian crisis deepens

Meanwhile, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Adam Abdelmoula underscored the dire humanitarian crisis in Aleppo, where violence since November 27 has claimed civilian lives, including women and children, displaced families, and disrupted essential services.

Describing the situation as “tragic”, he urged all parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and to prioritise the protection of civilians, including the safety of aid workers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The people of Syria must not endure more suffering, and we urge dialogue to be given an opportunity,” he said.

Thousands flee violence

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the violence in Aleppo has forced thousands to flee, many seeking refuge in unsafe open areas. The key M-5 Damascus-Aleppo Highway is inaccessible between Saraqab City (Idleb) and Aleppo.

Curfews were imposed in Aleppo City on Friday and Saturday, and all public facilities, including universities and schools, have been suspended. Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed with injured individuals, while banks and automated teller machines (ATMs) running out of cash.

“This recent escalation of hostilities is coming at a time when countless people, many of whom have already endured the trauma of displacement, are now forced to flee once more, leaving behind their homes and livelihoods,” Mr. Abdelmoula said.

He also highlighted the severity of the long-running crisis, noting that prior to the influx of more than half a million returnees and refugees from Lebanon since September, over 16.7 million people were already in need of humanitarian assistance.

“This latest violence adds even more lives that now need to be urgently saved,” he said.

© Scoop Media

