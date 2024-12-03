UN Expert’s Visit To Türkiye Postponed At The Last Minute

GENEVA (2 December 2024) – While previously announced on 29 November and scheduled to take place from 2 to 12 December, the visit to Türkiye of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on toxics and human rights, Marcos Orellana, was postponed on 29 November at the request of the Government "due to reasons beyond control".

"Despite being disappointed in the Government's last-minute postponement, I reiterate my willingness to continue to collaborate with the Government to find mutually acceptable dates for the visit to take place in the near future," the expert said.

Marcos A. Orellana is the Special Rapporteur on the implications for human rights of the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes.

