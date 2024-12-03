Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Expert’s Visit To Türkiye Postponed At The Last Minute

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 9:29 pm
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (2 December 2024) – While previously announced on 29 November and scheduled to take place from 2 to 12 December, the visit to Türkiye of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on toxics and human rights, Marcos Orellana, was postponed on 29 November at the request of the Government "due to reasons beyond control".

"Despite being disappointed in the Government's last-minute postponement, I reiterate my willingness to continue to collaborate with the Government to find mutually acceptable dates for the visit to take place in the near future," the expert said.

Marcos A. Orellana is the Special Rapporteur on the implications for human rights of the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and wastes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 