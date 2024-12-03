Türk Calls On Georgian Authorities To Protect Freedoms Of Expression And Assembly Amid Violence

GENEVA (2 December 2024) – UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk today called on the Georgian authorities to respect and protect the rights to freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly following four nights of protests that were marred by violence, and dispersed using disproportionate, and in some cases unnecessary, force by the police in the capital, Tbilisi.

Dozens of protesters and media workers have reportedly been injured during demonstrations against an announcement by the Prime Minister to postpone negotiations on joining the European Union. Security forces reportedly used pepper spray, water cannons and chemical irritants against protesters and journalists. Some were also reportedly chased and beaten by unidentified individuals.

“The use of unnecessary or disproportionate force against protesters and media workers is extremely worrying,” said Türk. “All Georgians from across the political spectrum should be able to express their views about the future of their country freely and peacefully.”

International human rights standards stipulate that States must promote an enabling environment for the exercise of the right of peaceful assembly without discrimination. Any use of force by security personnel must remain an exception and comply with the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, precaution and non-discrimination.

The High Commissioner also called on protesters to exercise their rights peacefully. Reports indicate that a number of them have thrown rocks, fireworks and bottles at security forces, in addition to causing damage to the parliament building. The Ministry of Interior said at least 113 of its staff were injured.

The Special Investigation Service of Georgia – an independent institution accountable to the Parliament that investigates allegations against law enforcement officials – announced that it has launched a probe into the abuse of official authority by police officers. “All those found responsible for violations should be held accountable, and allegations of ill-treatment of detainees should also be investigated,” the High Commissioner said.

One challenge facing such investigations is the lack of individual identification numbers or nametags on the uniforms of riot and special police forces. “These incidents underscore once again the need to address this long-standing concern when it comes to establishing individual responsibility of law enforcement officers in Georgia,” the High Commissioner said. According to the Guide on Less Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement, issued by the UN Human Rights Office in 2020, authorities should ensure that “law enforcement officials be identifiable, for example by wearing nametags or individually assigned service numbers”.

Latest figures from the Ministry of Interior indicate that at least 224 people have been detained during the four nights of protests. They face charges of petty hooliganism and disobeying lawful police orders. “Reports that a number of children are among those detained are particularly worrying,” Türk said. “All their rights must be fully respected.”

“All those detained for the legitimate exercise of their rights to freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly must be released immediately and unconditionally,” said the UN Human Rights Chief. “Those facing other charges should be guaranteed all their rights to due process, presumption of innocence, legal counsel, as well as the right to challenge the lawfulness of their pre-trial detention, and adequate medical care if needed.”

“I encourage all segments of society to maintain a peaceful environment and resolve any disagreement through a transparent and an inclusive dialogue, and use established legal procedures based on the rule of law,” the High Commissioner said.

