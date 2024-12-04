Rights Chief Calls On Georgian Authorities To Protect Basic Freedoms

The UN human rights chief on Monday urged Georgian authorities to respect and protect rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, following four nights of protests marred by violence.

The legitimate protests were dispersed using disproportionate and, in some cases, unnecessary force by the police in the capital, Tbilisi, according to the statement from High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

Dozens of protesters and media workers were reportedly injured during the demonstrations sparked by a prime ministerial announcement postponing negotiations on joining the European Union.

Security forces reportedly used pepper spray, water cannons and chemical irritants against protesters and journalists. Some were also reportedly chased and beaten by unidentified assailants.

“The use of unnecessary or disproportionate force against protesters and media workers is extremely worrying,” said Mr. Türk. “All Georgians from across the political spectrum should be able to express their views about the future of their country freely and peacefully.”

International human rights standards stipulate that States must promote an enabling environment for the exercise of right, including peaceful assembly, without discrimination, said UN rights office OHCHR.

Any use of force by security personnel must remain “an exception and comply with the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, precaution and non-discrimination.”

Protesters must show restraint

High Commissioner Türk also called on protesters to exercise their rights peacefully. Reports indicate rocks, fireworks and bottles were thrown at security forces, in addition to causing damage to the parliament building. The Ministry of Interior said at least 113 of its staff were injured.

The Special Investigation Service of Georgia – an independent institution accountable to Parliament that investigates allegations against law enforcement officials – announced that it has launched a probe into the abuse of official authority by police officers.

“All those found responsible for violations should be held accountable, and allegations of ill-treatment of detainees should also be investigated,” the High Commissioner said.

Individual officers from riot control squads or special police units, lack individual identification numbers or nametags – making accountability more difficult.

“These incidents underscore once again the need to address this long-standing concern when it comes to establishing individual responsibility of law enforcement officers in Georgia,” said the rights chief.

According to the Guide on Less Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement, issued by OHCHR in 2020, authorities should ensure that “law enforcement officials be identifiable, for example by wearing nametags or individually assigned service numbers”.

Scores detained

Latest figures from the Ministry of Interior indicate that at least 224 people were detained during the four nights of protests. They face charges of petty hooliganism and disobeying lawful police orders. “Reports that a number of children are among those detained are particularly worrying,” Mr. Türk said. “All their rights must be fully respected.”

He added that all those detained for the legitimate exercise of their rights to freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly must be freed “immediately and unconditionally.”

“Those facing other charges should be guaranteed all their rights to due process, presumption of innocence, legal counsel, as well as the right to challenge the lawfulness of their pre-trial detention, and adequate medical care if needed.”

