UN Chief Calls For Ceasefire Amid Sharp Escalation In Northwest Syria

2 December 2024: The UN Secretary-General has expressed alarm over the sharp escalation of violence across northwest Syria, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to the UN-facilitated political process.

Renewed fighting last week led by the terrorist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and other armed factions, has engulfed parts of Aleppo, Idlib and Hama, destabilising frontlines that had been in stalemate since 2020.

“The Secretary-General is alarmed by the recent escalation of violence across northwest Syria,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at the regular press briefing in New York on Monday.

The violence has resulted in civilian casualties, the displacement of tens of thousands, and severe damage to essential infrastructure.

A key water station serving western Aleppo is inoperable and damage has also been reported to health infrastructure, including key hospitals in Aleppo and Idlib, leaving hundreds of patients without care.

Protect civilians

“All parties must protect civilians and civilian objects, including by allowing safe passage to civilians fleeing hostilities,” Mr. Dujarric said.

The Secretary-General has emphasised the need for a sustainable resolution, he added, urging all parties to engage with UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, to pursue a comprehensive political solution.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “He calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, reminds all parties of their obligations under international law, including humanitarian law, and calls for an immediate return to the UN-facilitated political process in line with Security Council resolution 2254,” Mr. Dujarric said.

“Syria’s people deserve a political horizon that will deliver a peaceful future – not more bloodshed,” he added.

Suffering worsens

Syria’s conflict, now entering its 14th year, has shattered millions of lives and livelihoods.

The February 2023 earthquakes, combined with escalating regional tensions, have further deepened the crisis and heightened vulnerabilities. Since September, over 500,000 refugees have fled Lebanon into Syria.

In 2024, an estimated 16.7 million people will require humanitarian assistance – the highest figure since the crisis began in 2011.

Aid programmes at risk

The recent surge in violence has forced UN operations in Aleppo, Idlib and Hama to largely suspend their activities due to security risks, leaving millions without access to critical relief services.

“The UN remains committed to staying and delivering and is working to carry out assessments and expand humanitarian response efforts as soon as possible,” Mr. Dujarric said, noting that relief efforts in areas not directly impacted by fighting are ongoing.

He added that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are providing food, water, fuel, tents, hygiene kits, and medical support, while the UN continues to use three border crossings from Türkiye to deliver aid into northwest Syria.

© Scoop Media

