‘War On Drugs Has Failed, Completely And Utterly’: UN Human Rights Chief

5 December 2024

Speaking at the ‘Dealing with Drugs II’ conference in Warsaw on Thursday, High Commissioner Volker Türk highlighted the urgent need for a human rights-based approach to drug regulation, pointing to record numbers of drug-related deaths and increasing drug use disorders.

The conference, which builds on January’s ‘Dealing with Drugs I’ meeting hosted by the Mayor of Amsterdam, brought together leaders and experts from across Europe and the world to share best practices and expertise.

“Criminalisation and prohibition have failed to reduce drug use and failed to deter drug-related crime. These policies are simply not working – and we are failing some of the most vulnerable groups in our societies”.

Global drug crisis

The High Commissioner’s address comes amid a surge in illicit drug production and distribution.

In Afghanistan, despite a 2022 Taliban ban that initially reduced opium cultivation by 95 per cent, 2024 saw a 19 per cent resurgence driven by economic hardship and rising prices. Meanwhile, North America faces an unprecedented fentanyl crisis, with synthetic drugs claiming lives at an alarming rate across the United States and parts of Asia and Africa.

From punishment to support

He emphasised the need for a radical shift in approach that prioritises health, dignity and inclusion.

“Instead of punitive measures, we need gender-sensitive and evidence-based drug policies, grounded by public health,” Mr. Türk urged. He also called for “inclusive access to voluntary medical care and other social services,” emphasising that harm reduction measures are essential in preventing drug overdose fatalities.

A key element of reform, Mr. Türk declared, is decriminalisation. “We need to start treating the person, not punishing the drug use disorder,” advocating for social reintegration support to accompany policy changes.

The High Commissioner pointed to clear evidence supporting this approach: “Focusing on inclusion and education over incarceration means that drug consumption falls. Choosing social reintegration over stigmatisation means that drug-related infections decrease”.

Prioritising people

At the centre of policy development, Mr. Türk stressed the importance of a focus on people most affected by current drug policies.

“Historically, people who use drugs are marginalised, criminalised, discriminated against and left behind – very often stripped of their dignity and their rights,” he noted.

“We are destined to fail unless we ensure their genuine participation in formulating and implementing drug policy”.

“The evidence is clear. The so-called War on Drugs has failed, completely and utterly,” Mr. Türk concluded. “And prioritising people over punishment means more lives are saved”.

