World News In Brief: Human Rights In Ukraine, Multilateralism Gets Airborne, Enforced Disappearances In Colombia

5 December 2024

Addressing the conference in Kyiv on reclaiming human rights and preserving dignity, High Commissioner Volker Türk once again voiced his “full solidarity” with the Ukrainian people and concern over the latest wave of attacks on energy facilities as temperatures plummet.

“Children, older people and those with disabilities will suffer most,” he added.

Relentless assault

“From relentless drone attacks to the occupation of territory, from the suppression of culture to the abuse of prisoners of war – the human rights of Ukrainians are under siege. And this must end.”

He said it was more important than ever for unity, “moment to recommit to human rights and human dignity, and to build and maintain trust in each other and in democratic institutions.”

He added that the UN human rights office he leads, OHCHR, is doing its part to ensure accountability and justice by creating a public record of rights violations occurring during Ukraine’s war of national survival, which has already informed cases before the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice.

“I commend Ukrainians for coming together around human rights and around human dignity and assure you of our full commitment and support,” he concluded.

ICAO, ‘a powerful example of multilateralism in action,’ says UN chief

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

UN Secretary-General António Guterres marked the 80th anniversary of the signing of the convention that opened the way to mass civilian air travel, by praising the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) as a testament to global cooperation.

“Across the decades, your organization, which the Convention established, has expanded dramatically, from 54 nations gathered in Chicago in 1944 to a membership of 193 today,” he noted.

Mr. Guterres highlighted the significant challenges facing the aviation industry today, particularly its role in addressing the climate crisis.

Tourism revival

According to the latest World Tourism Barometer from the UN Tourism agency, global travel is on track for a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024, with 1.1 billion international tourists recorded in the first nine months of the year. However, this resurgence brings about sustainability challenges.

“Accounting for around 2 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, aviation is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise. But with innovation and investment, it can be done,” Mr. Guterres noted.

ICAO’s new Long-Term Strategic Plan outlines its commitment to achieving net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

The Secretary-General commended ICAO's leadership for aligning its efforts with the 2030 Agenda, ensuring that all countries benefit from sustainable aviation advancements.

Enforced disappearances remain daily reality in Colombia

Enforced disappearances remain a daily occurrence in Colombia, not just a historical legacy of the past, according to findings released on Thursday by the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) following their two-week mission to the country.

The preliminary findings painted a grim picture of disappearances including children, journalists, social leaders and migrants.

With estimates ranging from 98,000 to 200,000 missing persons, the exact scope of the crisis remains unclear due to fragmented record-keeping and institutional inefficiencies.

“Although enforced disappearances started in Colombia around the 1940s, they are not just a crime of the past. They continue to occur daily across the country in diverse circumstances,” the delegation reported after visiting six cities and meeting with 80 authorities, including the Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

The investigation exposed a bureaucratic system where victims’ families face challenges in seeking justice.

‘No end in sight’ to anguish

One victim told investigators, “We don’t know where to turn. We’re tossed between institutions, no end in sight”.

The situation is further complicated by overlapping mandates among various agencies, with officials reporting that coordination efforts often result in endless meetings rather than concrete action. A single search process may require coordination with up to 60 different national and territorial authorities.

The Committee emphasised that immediate action is needed to streamline institutional responses and improve coordination. They noted that marginalised individuals, face additional obstacles in reporting disappearances, particularly in areas controlled by armed groups.

“Families of the disappeared deserve clarity, justice and accountability. Every disappeared person represents a family waiting for answers, a community torn apart and a society grappling with unresolved pain,” the delegation said.

© Scoop Media

