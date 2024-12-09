CAPHRA Calls For Immediate Oversight Of WHO FCTC By UNCHR

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) is calling on the immediate oversight by the United Nations Council on Human Rights (UNCHR) of the World Health Organisation's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), citing a continued failure to fulfil its mandate on Human Rights to recognise and implement tobacco harm reduction strategies that could save millions of lives.

Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA, stated, "The current leadership of the WHO FCTC has lost the confidence of tobacco harm reduction experts worldwide. Their stubborn refusal to acknowledge the overwhelming scientific evidence supporting harm reduction is costing lives every day."

Tobacco harm reduction strategies, including the use of e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and oral nicotine pouches, have shown remarkable success in helping adults who smoke quit or reduce their exposure to harmful chemicals. Countries that have embraced these approaches, such as Sweden and New Zealand, have seen significant declines in smoking rates.

"Sweden’s and New Zealand's approach demonstrates how embracing tobacco harm reduction can accelerate progress towards smoke-free goals," Loucas explained. "Their smoking rates have plummeted to historic lows, proving that pragmatic policies focused on harm reduction work."

Despite mounting evidence, the WHO FCTC continues to oppose harm reduction strategies, often championing the spread of misinformation about safer nicotine products. This stance has put the organisation at odds with many public health experts and governments that recognise the potential of harm reduction to save lives.

Loucas emphasised, "The WHO is condemning millions of adults who smoke to certain death by denying them the right to safer alternatives. With biased evidence and bad science, its latest report evokes moral panic."

CAPHRA believes that a change in leadership at the WHO FCTC may be necessary to restore credibility to the organisation and pave the way for evidence-based policies that prioritise public health over ideology.

"As we approach COP11 next year, it's crucial that the WHO FCTC aligns itself with the latest scientific evidence on tobacco harm reduction," Loucas stated. "The immediate involvement of the UN to review and oversight of WHO FCTC operations would ensure that it truly serves its mission of reducing the global burden of tobacco-related disease and death."

CAPHRA is calling on governments, public health organisations, and tobacco harm reduction advocates to support this call for change. By embracing harm reduction strategies, the global community can accelerate progress towards a smoke-free future and save countless lives in the process.

"It's time for the WHO and FCTC to follow their mandate and objectively integrate consumers and tobacco harm reduction into their policies," Loucas concluded. "Only then can we tackle both the public health crisis of smoking and the escalating illicit tobacco trade."

About CAPHRA

CAPHRA stays committed to advocating for the rights of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region to access and use evidence-based, regulated, and properly marketed harm reduction products as a means of reducing the devastating impact of smoking-related diseases. We encourage further research, open dialogue, and collaboration with governments, health organisations, and stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcomes for public health.

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Advocates (CAPHRA) is a regional alliance of consumer tobacco harm reduction advocacy organisations. Its mission is to educate, advocate and represent the right of adult alternative nicotine consumers to access and use of products that reduce harm from tobacco use.

