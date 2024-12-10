Security Council Hears Of Ongoing Imperative To End Violence In Eastern DR Congo

9 December 2024

Bintou Keita, who also heads the UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC, known as MONUSCO, reported on the instability in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, particularly operations by four armed groups: ADF, M23, CODECO and Zaïre.

She applauded efforts to quell the violence there and in the wider region, highlighting mediation efforts led by Angola, known as the Luanda process.

Action for lasting peace

The country will host a summit on 15 December that will bring together Angolan, Congolese and Rwandan leaders, marking an opportunity to highlight the significant progress made so far.

She stressed, however, that “although Angolan facilitation needs to enjoy the steadfast support of both the international and the regional community, local, provincial, national and regional processes should be dovetailed in order to foster lasting peace and stability.”

Therefore, recommendations from armed groups, civil society and, specifically, women, which were presented during a recent summit under an East African-led initiative known as the Nairobi process, “provide valuable opportunities in this respect.”

Stay focused on stability

Ms. Keita highlighted other political developments in the DRC that have occurred since the elections held last year.

Authorities have initiated governance reforms to improve the purchasing power of the people, enhance access to basic social services, strengthen the security and defense apparatus, reinforce the justice system, and promote sound management of public funds and natural resources.

She encouraged relevant stakeholders “to work together to avoid further tensions around the possible revision of the Constitution and ensure the country stays on its path toward stability.”

Returning to the Luanda process, she commended progress made in relation to the ceasefire agreement signed in July between the DRC and Rwanda, noting that the Reinforced Ad-hoc Verification Mechanism (R-AVM) to monitor the accord was launched in the North Kivu capital, Goma, on 5 November.

Angola and MONUSCO signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 23 November to support the operationalization of the Mechanism. Days later, the DRC and Rwanda signed the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) as part of a broader peace deal.

Volatile eastern provinces

Ms. Keita updated the Council on the security situation in Ituri and North Kivu, which she said remains of concern.

The M23, which did not sign the ceasefire agreement, has shored up its civil and military occupation in North Kivu and currently controls broad swaths of territory, or twice the size of the area it controlled in 2012.

Meanwhile, the ADF remains the deadliest armed group, having murdered hundreds of civilians in recent months.

Struggle over precious resources

Moreover, even though the number of attacks perpetrated by CODECO and Zaire targeting civilians in Ituri has reduced over the past three months, civilian protection remains a challenge and a top priority.

“Still far too frequently, the map of violence aligns with that of the natural resources,” she continued, noting that the M23 seized control of the gold site in Lubera, North Kivu, following an offensive towards Pinga in late October.

“I encourage countries in the Great Lakes region to coordinate their fight against the illicit exploitation of natural resources and to enhance traceability mechanisms to weaken armed groups,” she said.

Conflict, climate and displacement

Meanwhile, the prevailing security environment continues to exacerbate the humanitarian situation in the DRC, which is further intensified by ever-growing climate change challenges.

Humanitarians report that nearly 6.4 million people are currently displaced due to armed conflicts and disasters, and multiple epidemics have also aggravated the situation.

Ms. Keita pointed to an “encouraging development”. She said the 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan for the DRC was just over 50 per cent funded, with $1.28 billion disbursed out of $2.6 billion – a significant improved over the $940 million received last year.

Gender-based violence

As Tuesday marks the end of the annual 16 Days global campaign to draw attention to violence against women, she highlighted the more than 90,000 cases of gender-based violence and sexual exploitation that have been documented in the DRC since the beginning of the year. Nearly half – 39,000 – were in North Kivu alone.

“While prevention efforts should continue to drastically reduce the number of cases, I salute the DRC Government’s efforts to fight impunity – notably through its reparation funds, which pursue the identification of victims and consider financial or in-kind, individual or collective reparations,” she said.

In this context, Ms. Keita reiterated her unwavering commitment to the strict zero-tolerance policy for sexual exploitation and abuse by UN personnel.

Women appeal for peace

She also saluted the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its decision to renew investigative efforts in the DRC, with priority focus on alleged crimes that have occurred in North Kivu since January 2022.

Ms. Keita concluded her remarks by amplifying the voices of women and people living with disabilities who she met recently at a displacement site in North Kivu, who call for greater investment in their well-being.

“Together, women, persons with disabilities, young people and children are united in their call for restoration of lasting peace in eastern DRC so that they can return to their homes and schools with dignity,” she said.

