Iraq: Security Council Briefed On Major Milestones And Ongoing Challenges

6 December 2024

“As you have heard many times by now, today’s Iraq is not the same as the Iraq of 20 years ago, or even five years ago. Iraq today is more secure, stable and open, despite the many obstacles facing the country," Mohamed Al Hassan said in his first briefing to ambassadors.

The envoy, who also heads the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI), expressed confidence that the country “is capable of overcoming crises and facing challenges towards forging a more secure, bright and hopeful future.”

Nationwide census, major investments

Mr. Al Hassan outlined recent milestones, starting with the successful conduct of the national census last month – the first to include the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region in the north, since 1987.

Preliminary results indicate that Iraq’s population has nearly doubled over the past 30 years, surpassing 45 million, and “decision makers will now be able to plan based on reliable facts and figures.”

Key political appointment

Another key development was the October election of a new Speaker of the Council of Representatives, the Iraqi parliament, “after a year of vacancy and various unsuccessful attempts.”

Additionally, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani continues to invest in major infrastructure projects throughout the country, including building roads, bridges, schools and transportation networks.

Promoting regional peace and integration

“In a region that is ‘on fire’, Iraq’s Government has shown strong resolve to keep the country out of the widening regional conflict, while standing firm as a strong voice for regional peace and stability,” he continued.

The Prime Minister “has consistently called for an end to regional tensions, stressing the need for respect of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Moreover, looking beyond the current conflicts, the Government is also striving to position Iraq as a vital corridor for transportation, energy, and trade, leveraging regional partnerships.

“Such initiatives underscore Iraq’s efforts to foster regional integration and prosperity,” he said.

Progress in the Kurdistan Region

Mr. Al Hassan also highlighted “positive progress” made in the Kurdistan Region, where parliamentary elections were held on 20 October “after two years of protracted negotiations and delays”, thus re-establishing the legitimacy of institutions there.

UNAMI provided electoral assistance for the process in which more than two million people participated. Voter turnout reached 72 per cent – a 12 per cent increase over the previous elections, and women secured 31 of the 100 parliamentary seats, exceeding the minimum quota of 30 per cent.

“As negotiations among political parties for the formation of the new regional government are underway, political parties have a responsibility to enable women’s access to political positions and a seat at the table for them,” he said.

Moreover, the Prime Minister’s visit to the regional capital, Erbil, following the elections “was an important step towards promoting joint dialogue to address the many important issues between the two sides.”

Corruption and threats to women’s rights

Mr. Hassan said, however, that these positive developments are “tempered by the threat posed by persistent and systemic corruption despite the Government’s efforts to address them.”

He underlined the need for “comprehensive changes and reforms that will bolster accountability, promote competency, improve transparency, and fortify governance systems,” adding “I fully truly trust that the Government is taking promising steps in this direction.”

While strengthening state institutions to tackle corruption is crucial, he said “bolstering state institutions, promoting and supporting human rights are all the more important in a country that is moving away from its dark past." This requires having strong institutions that safeguard people’s fundamental rights and freedoms.

Debate over marriage law

He noted that there has been much public debate and international attention around the proposed amendments to the Personal Status Law, which would have far-reaching implications for women and girls.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed recently observed that the provisions include lowering the legal marriage age for girls from 18 years to nine years. UNAMI has extensively engaged with Iraqi stakeholders on the draft.

Displaced people ‘deserve better’

Turning to other matters, Mr. Al Hassan said the impact of the terrorist group Da’esh is still visible in camps hosting thousands of displaced people, mainly members of the Yazidi minority community. He has witnessed these harsh living conditions first-hand.

“It is unacceptable for Iraq. Iraq can do better,” he said. “I am certain that Iraq will be able to provide better living conditions for those who were victims in the first place. My heart and solidarity go to the Yazidis and others who are displaced for so many years. They deserve better.”

The Prime Minister’s decision to establish a National High Committee in consultation with the UN to tackle displacement, therefore marks a step in the right direction but it is not enough. He urged Iraq to invest concretely in creating the conditions for Yazidis and others who have been uprooted to return home.

Repatriations from Syrian camps

“And let’s not forget the Iraqi citizens still in Al Hol camp in northeastern Syria,” he added, referring to the site where thousands of people of various nationalities, including children, are being held for alleged ties to Da’esh.

Although Iraq is one of the very few countries working to repatriate citizens, again more action is needed to accelerate returns from “the hell-like conditions” there.

“We have renewed commitments from the Iraqi Government and institutions …. to repatriate Iraqi citizens from Al Hol and other camps in northeast Syria, hopefully before the end of 2025,” he said, urging other countries to follow suit.

