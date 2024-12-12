Humanitarian Relief Efforts Continue Amidst Growing Needs In Northeast Syria

12 December: Amsterdam/ Northeast Syria - In response to significant developments in Syria, including substantial displacement caused by ongoing hostilities in the northern part of the country, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is providing critical assistance to tens of thousands of displaced people. According to local authorities, more than 80,000 people have been displaced into the areas of Tabqa, Raqqa and Hassakeh, in northeastern Syria.

In Tabqa, the stadium and schools are used for receiving and sheltering displaced people. The situation in these locations is dire. Temperatures drop below freezing, people are without blankets or adequate warmth. The facilities are not designed to house people. Latrines, potable water, and food are all insufficient, as authorities have not had sufficient time or resources to prepare adequately. Existing medical services in some areas receiving displaced people have quickly become overwhelmed by the influx of people.

One displaced woman recounted: “For now we don't have any plan. We cannot go to Qamishli or Kobane (Ain Al Arab) because of money - we cannot afford it. We are waiting for good news every day to see if we can go back. Even if I had money I would go back to my village in Afrin. We are originally from Afrin. This was the second time we were displaced. There were airstrikes, gunshots, so we left the area. We hope one day we will go back to our village. Now the situation has changed everything”.

MSF has received reports of displaced people facing multiple violations during their journey from Tal Rifaat (Shahba) in northern Aleppo to Northeast Syria. “Shahba looked like a nightmare, we didn't know what was going on. On the journey we faced too many armed people. They threatened us. “We will follow you” they said. They said bad words to us. In the middle of the journey, after midnight, there was a convoy of 400 cars or more. People with torches wearing military uniforms stopped us. People were shouted at to give their phones; they were wearing military uniforms, but we don't know who they were," a displaced man said.

"The situation faced by people who have been displaced is overwhelming," says Allen Murphy, an Australian who is MSF's head of programmes in Northeast Syria. “People urgently need access to essential services, including healthcare, clean water and shelter, as the temperature is dropping considerably. In the current situation, there is also a risk of additional waves of displacement."

Over the past week, MSF teams have distributed more than 10,000 bottles of water, 200 large tents, infant formula packs and diapers, blankets and mattresses to those in immediate need in Tabqa. These essential supplies are vital in ensuring the health, comfort, and dignity of those who have been forced to flee their homes.

In addition to providing these items, we have also carried out activities to improve access to clean water, including water trucking to collective centers, providing emergency shelters, and running mobile clinics to provide urgently needed healthcare.

“We are committed to continuing to respond to the new occurring needs of the people,” says Martine Flokstra, MSF operations manager for Syria. “However, the sheer scale of the needs is outpacing the available capacity and resources of responders. Vulnerable peoples – many of whom have endured displacement multiple times – require an urgent and dramatic scale-up in humanitarian assistance to support them.”

The security situation our teams are seeing on the ground in northeast Syria is characterized by ongoing localized violence and active hostilities with potential threats from neighboring countries which present an immediate risk to the safety of civilians.

“Challenges for people are not reversed overnight, and the context is one of ongoing instability and displacement, so even if many people are currently choosing to return to Syria, it is still critical that this is a voluntary choice,” adds Flokstra.

MSF calls for the protection of civilians and for all warring parties to take all necessary measures to avoid further suffering and displacement of Syrians. Additionally, we call for safe access of humanitarian organisations to affected population to allow effective provision of lifesaving service.

In Northeast Syria, MSF supports primary healthcare clinics offering care for those with non-communicable diseases (NCD) including also mental health and psychological support programs; inpatient and ambulatory units for the care of malnutrition; and an emergency room. In Al-Hol, MSF also runs a reverse osmosis water purification plant to provide safe drinking water for Al-Hol camp population. In addition, MSF teams frequently respond to outbreaks of measles and cholera while maintaining capacity to manage other emergencies. MSF currently does not work in the areas that were until recently controlled by the former Syrian government.

Note: MSF is an international, medical, humanitarian organisation that delivers medical care to people in need, regardless of their origin, religion, or political affiliation. MSF Australia was established in 1995 and is one of 24 international MSF sections committed to delivering medical humanitarian assistance to people in crisis. In 2022, more than 120 project staff from Australia and New Zealand worked with MSF on assignment overseas. MSF delivers medical care based on need alone and operates independently of government, religion or economic influence and irrespective of race, religion or gender.

