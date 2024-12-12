NMC Donates Early Christmas Gift Of Starlink Set For Bmita’ama School

SUNDAY 8TH DECEMBER, 2024

North Malaita Constituency (NMC) Office has supported Bmita’ama Community High School in North Malaita with a brand-new set of Starlink to boost its teachers and students digital learning and connectivity.

Member of Parliament for NMC, Honourable Daniel Waneoroa handed over the Starlink technology kit to the school management during the school graduation ceremony recently.

The support was made possible through the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) programme of the National Government.

Hon. Waneoroa believes that the support will be valuable to the school because it will enhance teaching and learning as technology has the power to transform education and provide online training opportunities for both the students and teachers.

“Access to education is a fundamental human right and the foundation for socio-economic development and opportunity.

“The provision of this equipment guarantees the opportunity for our rural schools and the young scholars to have the connectivity to fast and reliable internet service and expands the learning opportunities and greater access to information for research purposes,” Honourable Waneoroa said.

“Such connectivity is important to enable quality education, encourage remote learning and leverages available online learning tools, resources and virtual training to improve students’ learning outcomes.”

This is the first time for the school to be properly installed with internet since its establishment some years ago.

The constituency office is optimistic that by 2025 all schools in North Malaita will be installed with Starlink technology and linked to the global web.

