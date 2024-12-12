Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Flagging The United Nations

Thursday, 12 December 2024, 10:46 pm
Press Release: UN News

By Manuel Elías
8 December 2024

Rain or shine

When weather conditions are favourable, which means above freezing conditions, the flags begin their ascent at 8am sharp.

With steady hands and unwavering resolve, UN security officers undertake the task of hoisting the flags of the 193 Member States.

Yet, the choreography doesn’t conclude with this metaphor aiming for an ideal global harmony.

Throughout the day, these flags stand fluttering sentinel over bustling First Avenue, embodying the very essence of the UN’s identity and mission.

From Afghanistan to Zimbabwe

Each UN Member State is assigned its own place in the alphabetical lineup from north to south, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.

In 2015, the UN’s two non-member observer States (Holy See and the State of Palestine) got assigned their own flagpoles.

All of them find representation in this symbolic display of unity.

Growing traditions

When the UN moved into the Secretariat building in the early 1950s, there were little more than 50 Member States. Today, the number has nearly quadrupled.

On weekends, only the UN flag is raised. There’s one exception. During the UN General Assembly’s high-level week in September, the flags of the UN and the world remain flying around the clock.

What distance is covered by flagpoles representing the UN’s 195 Member States and observers? Exactly six New York City blocks.

They run along First Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street in the heart of Manhattan, where the flag raising tradition continues into the 21st century.

Unique reminder that no nation stands alone

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

When the clock strikes 4pm, it’s time for the flags to be lowered.

Once again, the dedication and diligence displayed by the security officers infuse the front of the campus with a sense of purpose, transforming a simple street scene into a significant stage for global affairs.

For those who seek to witness this unique reminder that no nation stands alone in the pursuit of a brighter world, there’s no better time than a sunny winter morning or a balmy spring afternoon when this routine but meaningful ritual unfolds.

View the full essay here: https://media.un.org/photo/en/photo-essays/flags-avenue

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 