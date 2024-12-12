Flagging The United Nations

By Manuel Elías

8 December 2024

Rain or shine

When weather conditions are favourable, which means above freezing conditions, the flags begin their ascent at 8am sharp.

With steady hands and unwavering resolve, UN security officers undertake the task of hoisting the flags of the 193 Member States.

Yet, the choreography doesn’t conclude with this metaphor aiming for an ideal global harmony.

Throughout the day, these flags stand fluttering sentinel over bustling First Avenue, embodying the very essence of the UN’s identity and mission.

From Afghanistan to Zimbabwe

Each UN Member State is assigned its own place in the alphabetical lineup from north to south, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.

In 2015, the UN’s two non-member observer States (Holy See and the State of Palestine) got assigned their own flagpoles.

All of them find representation in this symbolic display of unity.

Growing traditions

When the UN moved into the Secretariat building in the early 1950s, there were little more than 50 Member States. Today, the number has nearly quadrupled.

On weekends, only the UN flag is raised. There’s one exception. During the UN General Assembly’s high-level week in September, the flags of the UN and the world remain flying around the clock.

What distance is covered by flagpoles representing the UN’s 195 Member States and observers? Exactly six New York City blocks.

They run along First Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street in the heart of Manhattan, where the flag raising tradition continues into the 21st century.

Unique reminder that no nation stands alone

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

When the clock strikes 4pm, it’s time for the flags to be lowered.

Once again, the dedication and diligence displayed by the security officers infuse the front of the campus with a sense of purpose, transforming a simple street scene into a significant stage for global affairs.

For those who seek to witness this unique reminder that no nation stands alone in the pursuit of a brighter world, there’s no better time than a sunny winter morning or a balmy spring afternoon when this routine but meaningful ritual unfolds.

View the full essay here: https://media.un.org/photo/en/photo-essays/flags-avenue

© Scoop Media

