International Travel: October 2024 – Information Release

Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:08 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors

Overseas visitor arrivals were 240,200 in October 2024, an increase of 14,200 from October 2023. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

  • Australia (up 14,300)
  • United States (up 2,300)
  • Singapore (up 1,100)
  • United Kingdom (up 1,000).

The total number of overseas visitor arrivals in October 2024 was 85 percent of the 283,800 in October 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • International travel: October 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-travel-october-2024
