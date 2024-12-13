International Travel: October 2024 – Information Release
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.
Key facts
Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors
Overseas visitor arrivals were 240,200 in October 2024, an increase of 14,200 from October 2023. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:
- Australia (up 14,300)
- United States (up 2,300)
- Singapore (up 1,100)
- United Kingdom (up 1,000).
The total number of overseas visitor arrivals in October 2024 was 85 percent of the 283,800 in October 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).
