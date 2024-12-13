International Travel: October 2024 – Information Release

International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Monthly arrivals – overseas visitors

Overseas visitor arrivals were 240,200 in October 2024, an increase of 14,200 from October 2023. The biggest changes were in arrivals from:

Australia (up 14,300)

United States (up 2,300)

Singapore (up 1,100)

United Kingdom (up 1,000).

The total number of overseas visitor arrivals in October 2024 was 85 percent of the 283,800 in October 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic).

