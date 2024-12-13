International Migration: October 2024 – Information Release

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the October 2024 year compared with the October 2023 year were:

migrant arrivals: 169,900 (± 1,000), down 28 percent

migrant departures: 131,100 (± 1,000), up 32 percent

annual net migration: gain of 38,800 (± 1,300), compared with a net gain of 136,000 (± 300).

The 131,100 migrant departures in the October 2024 year are, provisionally, the highest on record for an annual period.

Annual migrant arrivals provisionally peaked at 235,100 in the year ended October 2023.

Annual net migration provisionally peaked in the year ended October 2023, with a gain of 136,000.

Visit our website to read information release and to download CSV files:

International migration: October 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-migration-october-2024

