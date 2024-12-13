UN General Assembly Demands Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Release, Affirms ‘Full Support’ For UNRWA

The actions were taken at the Assembly’s resumed 10th emergency special session, following the failure of the Security Council to adopt a resolution demanding such a ceasefire and full hostage release.

Despite securing 14 votes in favour, that text put forward by the 10 elected members of the Council, failed to pass owing to a veto from permanent member the United States.

Demand for ceasefire

In adopting the resolution entitled “Demand for ceasefire in Gaza” (A/ES-10/L.33), the 193-member Assembly also demanded all parties “fully comply with international law”, including international humanitarian law, especially as it relates to protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The resolution was the second explicit demand for a ceasefire by the Assembly at the resumed special session, since the outbreak of the war in Gaza on 7 Oct 2023.

It was adopted with 158 nations in favour and nine against, with 13 abstentions.

There were some notable changes in how countries voted compared with previous resolution.

Those voting in favour on Wednesday, having abstained or opposed the earlier resolution, were: Austria, Bulgaria, Cabo Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Guatemala, Italy, Liberia, Marshall Islands, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay.

Albania and Fiji abstained on Wednesday, having supported the resolution last year. Micronesia also abstained, having opposed the earlier resolution.

The following Members opposed the text on Wednesday, having abstained at the earlier vote: Argentina, Hungary, Tonga.

The other negative votes were Czechia, Israel, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and the United States. These Member States had also voted against the resolution last year.

Release of hostages

The resolution further demanded that parties “fully, unconditionally and without delay” implement all the provisions of Security Council resolution 2735, regarding an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of hostage remains; the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighbourhoods in all areas of Gaza, including in the north; and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Need for accountability

The General Assembly also stressed the need for accountability, asking the Secretary-General to propose how the United Nations could “help to advance accountability” through existing or new mechanisms.

The resolution requested the UN chief to submit a comprehensive report, including a needs assessment for Gaza, and reiterated its “unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-State solution”, with the Gaza Strip as part of the Palestinian State.

“In this regard [the Assembly] rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of the Gaza Strip, and stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority,” the resolution noted.

Full support for UNRWA

In the second resolution adopted on Wednesday (A/ES-10/L.32), the General Assembly affirmed its “full support” for UNRWA, which has been under sustained pressure from Israel.

It “deplored” the legislation adopted by the Israeli Knesset on 28 October 2024, which – if implemented – would effectively prevent UNRWA from carrying out its mandate in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The resolution was adopted with 159 Member States in favour and nine against (Argentina, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga, and the United States), with 11 Member States abstaining.

Respect UNRWA’s mandate

The General Assembly called on the Israeli Government to “abide by its international obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of the Agency and uphold its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip, including the provision of sorely needed basic services to the civilian population.”

“[The Assembly] strongly warns against any attempts to dismantle or diminish the operations and mandate of the Agency, recognizing that any interruption or suspension of its work would have severe humanitarian consequences for millions of Palestine refugees who depend on the Agency’s services and also implications for the region,” the resolution stated.

Implement recommendations

The Assembly also called on UNRWA to fully implement the recommendations outlined in the independent review conducted by Catherine Colonna, the former French foreign minister.

It also took note of the report of the working group on financing of UNRWA, urging “immediate efforts” to address the financial and operational crises affecting the Agency.

