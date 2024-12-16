Gaza: UN Committee Alarmed By Israel’s Blatant Disregard For Binding International Orders

GENEVA (13 December 2024) – The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) today expressed its alarm about Israel’s flagrant disregard for its international legal obligations and International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders on provisional measures. It called for urgent and decisive measures to address the catastrophic violence and worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and the broader region.

In a statement released under its Early Warning and Urgent Action Procedures, the Committee emphasized the urgent need for all States to immediately uphold their international obligations and stop the atrocities.

The Committee’s warning came after several binding orders on provisional measures issued by the ICJ this year. It was alarmed by the disregard for the ICJ’s orders and various recommendations from the Ad Hoc Conciliation Commission on the inter-State communication, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry, UN Special Procedures and the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories.

Appalled by the brutal indiscriminate attacks, CERD drew attention to the devastating toll on Palestinian civilians. The reported deaths of nearly 44,500 Palestinians, injuries exceeding 105,000, and the widespread destruction of essential infrastructure, including residential homes, hospitals, and schools in Gaza, have created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. The Committee also noted the catastrophic level of starvation in Gaza, raising serious concerns about the commission of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The Committee further highlighted the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where excessive use of military force and reports of frequent child fatalities underscore the urgent need for action. Over the past year, an average of three Palestinian children have been killed weekly by Israeli forces, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

CERD urged all State parties to ensure an immediate and sustained ceasefire. It also expressed grave concern over the escalation of violence in the region, including large-scale airstrikes in Lebanon, and called for full adherence to the Lebanon ceasefire agreement of November 27, 2024.

The Committee asked Israel to fully respect its obligations under international law, ensuring that Palestinians across the Occupied Palestinian Territory are protected from violence and enjoy fundamental rights, including life, security, housing, education, and access to justice.

It urged all parties to cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s ongoing investigations and called upon all States parties to ensure that all those suspected of being responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity are brought to justice, including by respecting and complying with the arrest warrants of 21 November 2024 by the Pre-Trial Chamber I.

It also reminded all States of their obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

