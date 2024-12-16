Georgia: UN Experts Concerned By Widespread Human Rights Violations Amid Ongoing Protests

GENEVA (13 December 2024) – UN experts* today condemned a pattern of repression and human rights violations in Georgia, as the Government seeks to supress spontaneous, popular protests in the country.

“We are seeing daily violence by state security forces against peaceful protestors, mass arbitrary arrests and criminalisation, and a smear campaign by the government and state agencies under its control to stigmatise and intimidate protestors, in particular young people, civil society and human rights defenders,” the experts said.

Widespread protests have been taking place in Georgian cities and rural areas since the announcement by the Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze on 28 November, that Georgia would suspend its pursuit of accession to the EU. They have been met with a brutal response from the State, with images circulating daily of violent attacks by masked police against peaceful protestors, including misuse of water cannons and tear gas. Protests have been largely peaceful, despite reports of some use of violence by demonstrators, mainly in response to the use of force by police.

As of 10 December 2024, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 357 people participating in the protests had been detained. Of those detained, 327 had been visited by the Public Defender of Georgia, with 225 reporting ill-treatment by police and 157 reporting injuries. Protestors are being prosecuted en mass in criminal and administrative courts. However there has been total impunity for the attacks carried out by State forces.

“We have been watching with serious and growing concern as the Georgian government has limited the space for freedom of expression, association, assembly and human rights defenders in the country, in particular since February 2023, when the authorities first introduced the draft “foreign agent” law,” the experts said. “Yet with the latest crackdown, the government appears to have moved even closer to full-scale suppression of dissent” which could be worsened if the Law on Assemblies and Manifestations is amended to increase restrictions on protests.”

“We are seriously concerned that the repression may escalate, particularly ahead of presidential elections set for Saturday, 14 December. The government must change course immediately and seek national reconciliation, ensuring full respect for human rights,” the experts said.

The Special Rapporteurs are in contact with Georgian authorities regarding their concerns. They have cited their previous communications with authorities on the deterioration of the human rights situation in the country, including the report of the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders in March 2024. They expressed their willingness to engage with authorities to improve the human rights situation in Georgia.

*The experts: Ms. Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Ms. Gina Romero, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association; Ms. Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

