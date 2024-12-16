Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Seif Magango On Attacks On Civilian Infrastructure In Sudan

13 December 2024

We are alarmed by the recent attacks on markets and civilian infrastructure in North Darfur and Khartoum which claimed at least 64 civilians this week, amid the escalating conflict in Sudan.

On 9 December, airstrikes by the Sudanese Armed Forces on a market in Kabkabiya town in North Darfur killed at least 42 civilians and injured many others. The next day, artillery shelling by the Rapid Support Forces struck Sabrin market and a bus station in the densely populated Krari neighbourhood of Omdurman, the sister city of Khartoum. At least 22 civilians were killed at the bus station, and more than 25 injured. An unspecified number of civilians were killed in the shelling of Sabrin market.

Markets have frequently come under attack by both parties since the conflict began in April 2023, leading to loss of civilian life and negatively impacting food security and livelihoods in a country which is already facing a dire humanitarian and food security crisis. Such attacks must be fully and independently investigated and anyone found responsible for violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law must be held to account.

We renew our call on all parties to take immediate and concrete steps to protect civilians and civilian objects, and to uphold all their obligations and responsibilities under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, also in line with their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration.

