ICHRP Calls For Urgent Release Of Elderly Political Prisoner Tomas Dominado

Monday, 16 December 2024, 9:59 pm
Press Release: ICHRP

December 13, 2024

The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) calls for the immediate release of Tomas Dominado, 74, an elderly political detainee who requires immediate medical attention.

Dominado was arrested on December 5 in Sooc, Arevalo, Iloilo City, on trumped-up charges of murder and rebellion. His fabricated charges stem from warrants that were issued over a decade ago, and for which several co-accused individuals have already been acquitted by the court.

Dominado survived a recent stroke, and has a history of hypertension, heart enlargement, neurological deficits, and other severe medical issues which require essential medical treatment. He is bedridden and requires an aide for mobility. Since Dominado’s arrest, his health has deteriorated, and he has been denied proper care by authorities despite his worsening condition.

The charges against Dominado follow the usual pattern of the Philippine state to baselessly conflate activists with armed rebels. Dominado is a long-time advocate and organizer for people’s rights in Panay. The labelling of him and others as a “terrorist” in 2021, and the treatment of him as an armed combatant, is a violation of International Humanitarian Law.

ICHRP calls on the Marcos Jr government to release Dominado and all other political prisoners, as well as end the rampant violations of human rights and International Humanitarian Law that plague the Filipino people.

