Harm Reduction Equals Public Health Win In Thailand

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) applauds the recent developments in Thailand's approach to e-cigarette regulation, emphasising the importance of harm reduction strategies in public health policy.

Nancy Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA, commends the Thai Special Committee's commitment to a transparent and inclusive study of e-cigarette laws. "This balanced approach, considering all stakeholders' perspectives, is crucial for developing effective tobacco harm reduction policies," Loucas states.

The committee's spokesperson, Mr. Thotsaporn Thongsiri, has indicated that the study will conclude by the end of December, presenting three alternative solutions to the current e-cigarette situation in Thailand. These options range from maintaining the ban with stricter enforcement to regulating both e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

"We're encouraged by Thailand's willingness to explore regulatory options beyond prohibition," says Loucas. "Harm reduction strategies have proven effective in reducing smoking-related harms worldwide. It's time for public health policies to embrace these evidence-based approaches.”

CAPHRA emphasises the importance of considering multiple dimensions in policy-making, including health, economic, social, and legal aspects. "A comprehensive approach that doesn't criminalise e-cigarette users is essential for public health success," Loucas adds.

The organisation supports the committee's efforts to address concerns about youth e-cigarette use while also recognising the potential benefits for adult smokers seeking less harmful alternatives.

"Thailand's move towards a more nuanced e-cigarette policy could set a positive example for other countries in the region," Loucas concludes. "Harm reduction is not just a public health win – it's a victory for rational policymaking and individual choice.”

CAPHRA urges policymakers to continue this inclusive approach, ensuring that the voices of all stakeholders, including consumers and harm reduction advocates, are heard in the ongoing policy discussions.

About CAPHRA

CAPHRA stays committed to advocating for the rights of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region to access and use evidence-based, regulated, and properly marketed harm reduction products as a means of reducing the devastating impact of smoking-related diseases. We encourage further research, open dialogue, and collaboration with governments, health organisations, and stakeholders to ensure the best possible outcomes for public health.

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Advocates (CAPHRA) is a regional alliance of consumer tobacco harm reduction advocacy organisations. Its mission is to educate, advocate and represent the right of adult alternative nicotine consumers to access and use of products that reduce harm from tobacco use.

