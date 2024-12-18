Türk Welcomes 2nd International Decade For People Of African Descent, Calls For Bold Action To Deliver Real Change

New York /Geneva, 17 December 2024

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk today welcomed the proclamation of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent by the UN General Assembly. The new decade, beginning in 2025, will build on the progress of the past 10 years to advance the human rights of people of African descent globally.

“Racial justice demands collective action. To secure the full rights and freedoms of people of African descent, States and all of us must effectively confront the legacies of enslavement and colonialism, dismantle systemic racism and deliver reparatory justice. We need bold action to deliver real change,” the High Commissioner said.

As the coordinator of the International Decade, Türk noted that another important objective is the elaboration and adoption of a draft UN declaration on the respect, protection and fulfilment of the human rights of people of African descent.

During the first International Decade, despite persistent challenges, more than 30 countries changed their laws and policies to tackle racial discrimination and address specific issues faced by people of African descent – in some cases for the first time. The Permanent Forum on People of African Descent was created, as well as International Days to celebrate the contributions of people of African descent, including women and girls.

Strong leadership, political will and increased financial and human resources are crucial to deliver on the Decade’s ultimate goals of recognition, justice and development for people of African descent. It is also essential to ensure their meaningful participation in policies and decisions affecting their lives.

The UN Human Rights Office will continue working to foster concrete and meaningful actions and to support people of African descent to claim their human rights. This includes supporting the implementation of the High Commissioner’s Agenda towards transformative change for racial justice and equality, as well as the eight UN human rights anti-racism mechanisms.

