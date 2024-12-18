New Zealand Defence Force Support To Vanuatu

New Zealand Urban Search and Rescue personnel, MFAT staff and equipment for the emergency response are on a RNZAF C-130H Hercules, which left Auckland this afternoon for Vanuatu. Supplied / NZDF

The New Zealand Defence Force is providing assistance to Vanuatu following yesterday’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake and is establishing an air bridge taking emergency workers, equipment and supplies to Port Vila.

Crew on a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-8A Poseidon today conducted a surveillance flight over key infrastructure sites in Port Vila, such as the airport, runway and port, as well as immediate surrounding islands.

The P-8A will overnight in Fiji and the crew will conduct another surveillance flight tomorrow.

Imagery from the flights will be used to help authorities understand the extent of the damage. Vanuatu has declared a state of emergency following the earthquake. Fourteen people have been confirmed as dead with more than 200 injured, with authorities anticipating the toll will rise.

An RNZAF Hercules aircraft departed RNZAF Base Auckland at Whenuapai this afternoon, carrying Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) personnel, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade staff, and equipment to Vanuatu.

A second Hercules is also being scheduled to depart early tomorrow, with staff from other government agencies along with two NZDF personnel who will be part of a planning team assisting with the emergency response. More equipment and stores for the emergency response will also be loaded on the aircraft.

Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, Major General Rob Krushka, said the NZDF was ready to provide to further assistance to Vanuatu.

``We have personnel and platforms on stand-by to respond, and planning is ongoing to provide what Vanuatu needs,’’ he said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

